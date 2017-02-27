The seventh-seed Beavers fell to Minnesota 3-2 the deciding game of the WCHA first round playoffs Sunday at Ridder Arena.

BSU (12-20-3, 7-18-3-1 WCHA), coming off of a victory Saturday to tie the best-of-three series, twice pushed the two-time defending national champions Minnesota on the road by getting within a goal, but were unable to tie the Gophers (25-6-5, 19-4-5-3 WCHA).

"I couldn't be more proud of our effort in terms of our compete level. There was a belief. We knew were big underdogs, but we said 'just go for it,'" BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. "Minnesota was very deserving of this game. They had to earn it today. It wasn't a piece of cake for them. They had to battle."

The Beavers spent the final period without top-line junior forward Summer Thibodeau, who had to be helped off the ice after a collision.

Senior goaltender Brittni Mowat finished with 33 saves for the second consecutive game. The senior goaltender made several key stops, including a breakaway save on Minnesota's Sarah Potomak to keep the Beavers within one, in her final appearance in a record-setting career at Bemidji State.

"It's been my privilege to be her coach. She was again just spectacular and gave us a chance," said Scanlan. "She's been like that ever since I have been here. Just outstanding."

Kelly Pannek scored twice for Minnesota, which opened the game out-shooting BSU 8-1. The Gophers led 2-0 before Lauren Miller poked the puck past Sidney Peters with ten seconds remaining in the first period.

"They really put the pressure on us. They're a great team and it showed this weekend that we had to do everything we could to keep them from scoring," Minnesota redshirt senior defender Lee Stecklein said. "They definitely battled really hard and I have a lot of respect for that program."

Prior to Miller's goal, Bemidji State had several close calls. Kiki Radke had a chance. Abby Halluska hit the post. Stecklein and teammate Sydney Baldwin each made a big play to keep the puck out of the net.

To Scanlan, that final push gave his team confidence and momentum entering the second period.

"It was huge. No question," he said. "For us it was a big goal. We were just one shot out. I thought we had a great second period. We've had difficulties in this building in second periods before, but I thought we had a really strong second period. Right before they scored it looked like they were getting tired. We kept getting pucks deep and pucks behind their defense.

"A couple close calls we couldn't get past there and they go ahead and get that third goal."

Pannek put Minnesota ahead when she tipped a Cara Piazza shot past Mowat with 4:46 to go in the second period. Hullaska made it 3-2 on her fifth goal of the season when finished an unassisted breakaway 4:25 into the third period.

While BSU had a pair of chances in the final minute with Mowat pulled for an extra skater, the team could not repeat what it did against Minnesota Duluth a couple seasons ago by getting the game tying goal. Both shots were stopped by Peters, who finished with 18 saves.

The Beavers end the season at 12-20-3 overall while the Gophers advance to next week's WCHA Final Faceoff at Ridder Arena, where they will take on Minnesota Duluth next Saturday.

"There's no question it's disappointing. I couldn't ask more for anything more out of my team in terms of how they played," Scanlan said.

Minnesota 3, Bemidji State 2

BSU 1 0 1 -- 2

UM 2 1 0 -- 3

First Period—1, UM, Panek 1 (Potomak, Wolfe), 10:35; 2, UM, Reilly (Schipper, Stecklein), 13:26; 3, BSU, Miller (Unassisted), 19:50. Penalties—None.

Second Period—4, UM, Panek 2 (Piazza, Potomak), 15:14. Penalties—UM, Marshall (Interference), 10:58; BSU, Hunt (Interference), 18:22.

Third Period—5, BSU, Halluska (Unassisted), 4:25. Penalties—BSU, Esse (Hooking), 8:49.