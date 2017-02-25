Needing a victory following Friday’s Game 1 to extend the WCHA first round best-of-three series, No. 7 seeded Bemidji State upset the No. 2 seeded Gophers 2-1 on the road thanks in part to a pair of seniors.

Goaltender Brittni Mowat made 33 saves in BSU’s second win of the season over Minnesota. Forward Ciscely Nelson put the team ahead with 8:51 remaining in regulation on her fourth goal of the season. Her’s came after Minnesota’s Sarah Potomak had tied the game at one earlier with a final minute shorthanded tally.

“I don’t know if we got a bounce, but that second goal obviously was huge. I am just really, really proud. To give up that shorthanded goal in the manner we did and to survive an early push in the third showed a lot of character,” said Scanlan.

Bemidji State took a 1-0 lead 6:15 into the game behind Maple Grove native Summer Thibodeau’s fourth goal of the season. Gopher goaltender Sidney Peters, who made 21 saves, stopped Nelson’s wraparound attempt before the puck went right to Thibodeau.

The Beavers were successful limiting rebounds to Minnesota and blocked 18 Gopher shot attempts. When that failed, there was Mowat to take away opportunities.

“We just got to get those second chances. She makes unbelievable first saves,” Potomak said about Mowat.

After surviving a couple turnovers in the Bemidji zone and the home team swarming the net without scoring during the third period, Nelson made the most of her chance. She put on net a sharp angle shot from near the goal line. The puck found a way past Peters’ pads and across the goal line.

Minnesota pulled Peters with 1:20 to go in a final attempt to get a game-tying goal, but were unsuccessful.

“I’m really proud of the way we played once we had the lead,” said Scanlan.

While Bemidji State went 0-for-4 on the power play, the Beavers allowed the second-best power play unit in the country only a single opportunity Saturday.

Sunday’s Game 3 at Ridder Arena will be played at 4 p.m. The winner advances to next weekend’s WCHA Final Faceoff with Wisconsin, Minnesota Duluth and the winner of Sunday’s North Dakota-Ohio State game.

“The pressure’s all on that team. We’re just going to go play our game. There isn’t a person in the country that thought we would win the series except this group here,” said Scanlan. “Let’s drop the puck and see what happens. This group is looking forward to it.”