WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers fall 3-1 in playoff opener

The seventh-seeded Beavers (11-19-3, 7-18-3 WCHA) got a late goal from freshman Haley Mack at the 7 minute, 29 second mark of the third period, but BSU was still down by a pair and couldn’t come back in the final minutes, resulting in a 3-1 loss.

Despite Lauren Miller and Abby Halluska each drawing iron in the opening frame for Bemidji State, it was the second-seeded Gophers (24-5-5, 19-4-5 WCHA) who netted the first score of the night. Katie Robinson’s score 14 minutes into the first frame put UM ahead 1-0, which stood by first intermission.

Patti Marshall doubled the Minnesota lead at the 14 minute, 36 second mark of the second period, getting one past Bemidji State goalie Brittni Mowat for a 2-0 advantage.

Lee Stecklein put the Gophers ahead 3-0 through her third-period score with 15:49 remaining in the game. Mack’s goal came just over a minute later, but the Beavers couldn’t add on to it. Bemidji State pulled Mowat from goal late, but a penalty put BSU down a skater and kept the Beavers from coming any closer.

Without mustering anything after Mack’s score, Bemidji State fell 3-1.

Mowat recorded 32 saves on the night, in comparison to seven for Gopher goalie Sidney Peters.

The Beavers will return to the ice at 4:07 p.m. today for game two of the series, needing a win to force a deciding third game on Sunday.

No. 4 Minnesota 3, Bemidji State 1

BSU 0 0 1 -- 1

UM 1 1 1 -- 3

First period: 1, UM, Robinson (Piazza, Agnew), 13:48. Penalties: BSU, Wright (Tripping), 3:30.

Second period: 2, UM, Marshall (Pannek, Baldwin), 14:36. Penalties: UM, Agnew (Slashing), 16:07.

Third period: 3, UM, Stecklein (Potomak, Wolfe), 6:11; 4, BSU, Mack (Esse, Wright), 7:29. Penalties: BSU, Joyce (Holding the Stick), 5:15; BSU, Nelson (Slashing), 19:06; BSU, Miller (Holding the Stick), 20:00.

Saves: BSU, Mowatt 32; UM, Peters 7.