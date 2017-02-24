MEN'S HOCKEY: BSU defense shuts down MSU 2-1, earns 20th win

It was BSU’s 20th victory of the season, and powered them to their first 20-win campaign since going 23-10-4 in 2009-10.

“It’s a milestone. The benchmark is 20 wins,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “It doesn’t mean you have a bad year if you have 19 or anything like that, but it’s a feel-good stat. It’s an accomplishment. It’s not easy.”

The Beavers (20-12-3, 20-5-2 WCHA) broke a 1-1 tie on Fitzgerald’s power play snipe 9 minutes, 26 seconds in the final frame. Fitzgerald wristed it from the top of the right circle past MSU netminder Cole Huggins to score the eventual game-winner.

“Gerry made a play on that one,” Serratore said of the deciding goal. “He created some space for himself and he’s got a good release. That was a big-time goal, and then we played well with the lead.”

The Beavers didn’t give the Mavericks (18-11-4, 14-9-4 WCHA) much to work with in the third period -- shots were 7-7 in the final frame.

That was the story for much of the game, as BSU continued to use its trademark defensive style to shut down MSU. The Mavericks lead the WCHA with 3.24 goals per game and had put up 12 goals on Northern Michigan last weekend.

Like they’ve done all season against MSU, Bitzer and the Beavers kept the Mavericks at bay -- the three times the Beavers and Mavericks have played this season, BSU has limited MSU to just one goal in each game.

“I thought we played fast and took away their time and space,” Bitzer said after recording his 20th win of the season on Friday. “They’ve got a lot of very skilled players so you take away their time and space and force them to make difficult plays and that’s what we wanted to do.”

The Mavericks scored their only goal on a second-period power play.

Freshman winger Marc Michaelis hit the post on a shot that Bitzer couldn’t cover with his leg pads; Michaelis tapped it in past Bitzer at the 4:26 mark of the middle frame to net the equalizer and make it 1-1.

Jordan Heller had given BSU the early 1-0 lead in the first period. Heller’s linemate TJ Roo capitalized on some outstanding BSU puck pressure, forcing a turnover along the boards. Roo left the puck for Heller, and the junior winger skated in, beat two defenders and wristed a shot from the high slot that beat Huggins (23 saves) for the score.

It was the first goal of the season for Heller, a Bemidji High School graduate and former Lumberjack standout.

The Mavericks outshot the Beavers 27-25 in the game but ultimately it wasn’t enough for them.

“Whenever you play these guys it’s a bounce,” MSU head coach Mike Hastings said. “It’s somebody making a save or somebody making a play. They did that more than we did tonight, especially over the third period. We had three penalties in the period, and on the road that’s a lot to handle.”

The teams return to the ice for the regular-season finale at 7:07 p.m. today. BSU will be celebrating senior night before the game.

The Beavers, who have already clinched the No. 1 seed for the first round of the WCHA playoffs, which start next week, won’t know their playoff opponent until after today’s set of games. MSU, meanwhile, is locked into the No. 3 seed after losing Friday.

Bemidji State 2, Minnesota State 1

MSU 0 1 0 -- 1

BSU 1 0 1 -- 2

First Period -- 1, BSU, Heller (Roo), 8:06. Penalties -- None.

Second Period -- 2, MSU, Michaelis (Scheid, Brickley), 5:15, PP. Penalties -- BSU, Harms (Tripping), 4:26.

Third Period -- 3, B SU, G.Fitzgerald (Marinaccio, Whitecloud), 9:26, PP. Penalties -- MSU, Nelson (Slashing), 0:21; BSU, Bauman (Tripping), 4:19; MSU, Brickley (Interference), 8:29; MSU, Lewis (Holding), 17:38.