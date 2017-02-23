MEN'S HOCKEY: BSU set to face cross-state rivals

With instate rivals Minnesota State in town, the Beavers (19-12-3, 19-5-2-2 WCHA) want to finish off their regular season with a pair of positive games before heading into the Western Collegiate Hockey Association playoffs starting March 3. The Beavers and the Mavericks (18-10-4, 14-8-4-2 WCHA) face off at 7:07 p.m. today and Saturday at the Sanford Center.

“They’re playing for second place. There’s still a lot on the line for them,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said of the Mavericks, who come into this weekend just three points behind second-place Michigan Tech in the WCHA standings.

“As far as we’re concerned, we need to continue to play good hockey,” Serratore added. “We want to go into the playoffs on a high note. You want to be playing good, you want to be feeling good about yourself.”

BSU has already locked up the No. 1 overall seed and will host all three rounds of the playoffs, should they advance that far.

“Our biggest goal is to get to 20 wins right now, BSU senior forward Brendan Harms said. “We have a big series coming up against a great team. ... We know they’re trying to fight for that second playoff seed but it’s a big weekend for us. We want to get prepped for the playoffs coming up and we want to get to that 20-win plateau.”

The Beavers haven’t finished with a winning record since the 2009-10 season --their last year playing in College Hockey America. They went 23-10-4 and qualified for the NCAA tournament as an at-large team.

This season, the Beavers are likely out of the running for an at-large bid but can make the NCAAs by winning the WCHA tournament. Their opponent is still to be determined but could, in theory, be one of seven different teams. Currently Northern Michigan occupies the eighth and final playoff spot in the league standings.

But any potential opponents aren’t on the minds of the Beavers just yet.

“I think first and foremost, it’s one game at a time when it comes to playoffs,” Harms said. “As a team, we’ve won one playoff game in the past three years. We just want to keep working at that. We have to take care of Mankato this weekend and then ride that into playoffs. It’s all about the process. You can’t look too far ahead of it. I know it’s a little cliche to say it but in college hockey one game is extremely important.”

The Beavers had the last weekend off while the Mavericks put up 12 goals on Northern Michigan in a home sweep. The Beavers took five of six points from the Mavs on Nov. 11-12 in Mankato. Both games went to overtime.

“We played really well against them down in Mankato,” BSU senior Charlie O’Connor said. “We have to keep the momentum going into playoffs. We don’t want to let up what we’ve been doing all year.”

Although the Beavers will be at home for the playoffs for as long as they are still alive, Saturday’s game at the Sanford Center will be the final regular-season home game for seven seniors. BSU will honor forwards Harms, Arentz, Phil Marinaccio and Charlie O’Connor, defenseman Carter Struthers and goaltenders Reid Mimmack and Jesse Wilkins before the game.

“These guys are going to be able to hang a banner,” Serratore said of this senior group. “When you take a look at the banners in this rink, that’s special…. Those guys were easy to coach, they were outstanding in the classroom, they were outstanding in the weight room and they got it done on the ice. Every year they were here, we got better.”