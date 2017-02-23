WOMEN'S HOCKEY: BSU opens WCHA playoffs at Minnesota

So when the Beavers head to Minneapolis today for the start of their best-of-three first-round playoff series with Minnesota, they know they’ll be the underdogs. Today’s game is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. at Ridder Arena, with Saturday’s game set for 4:07 p.m. Sunday’s game, if necessary, will be played at 4:07 p.m.

“I don’t think they’ve lost this year at Ridder,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “So, it’s going to be a challenge, no question. Our group is ready for it. We enjoy playing there, so let’s go down there and see what happens. Why can’t a seven beat a two? It’s going to happen, so why not this year?”

The Beavers (11-18-3, 7-18-3-1 WCHA) went 1-3-0 against Minnesota (23-5-5, 19-4-5 WCHA) this season, including a 2-0 victory over the Gophers on Oct. 7 at the Sanford Center. They lost both games they played in Minneapolis this season, by 4-0 and 4-1 scores.

“It’s obviously going to be a great challenge, but we know we can beat them,” BSU senior goalie Brittni Mowat said. “They’re an unreal team and they don’t get beat very often, but we have confidence going into the weekend.”

Mowat stopped 31 shots in BSU’s win over the Gophers. She also recorded save totals of 26, 45 and 47 in BSU’s three losses to them.

The Beavers said making sure Mowat doesn’t get overworked and see endless numbers of Gophers shots is a big key to their success.

“A big thing is just taking care of the puck in our end and just helping Brit out,” sophomore forward Emily Bergland said. “Making sure they can’t get the second and third shot. And when we do get good opportunities to score, we have to put the puck in the net and make sure to take their goalie’s eyes away and get the rebounds.”

The past two weekends, the Beavers had been able to find the back of the net with more regularity than before -- they scored seven goals last weekend against Minnesota State and five against St. Cloud the weekend prior.

The Gophers haven’t given up much -- just 1.76 goals per game -- but the Beavers hope their win against them earlier this season fuels some confidence for an upset.

“It’s doable. We’re looking forward to it,” Scanlan said. “I told them at the end of the game, I’ll take this group anywhere. I like our chances. We have great goaltending, and I like the way we’re playing. I really do. Just in terms of the way our forward lines are playing and what our defense is doing.”

After last weekend’s series split with Minnesota State, Mowat claimed another BSU goaltending record.

She made 39 saves on the weekend and now has 3,522 career saves, surpassing BSU great Zuzana Tomcikova. She tallied 3,518 saves during her career with the Beavers.

Mowat, from Glenboro, Manitoba, now owns career records in six statistical categories: games played (131), minutes (7,718:31), wins (61), GAA (2.04), save percentage (.931) and saves (3,522).

Bergland kept her hot scoring streak up last weekend, scoring three goals and adding an assist. That was enough to name her the WCHA’s offensive player of the week for her efforts.

The Thief River Falls native now has a team-high 16 goals after netting two in Friday’s 6-1 win over MSU and one in BSU’s 3-1 loss to the Mavericks.

Bergland has scored at least one goal in eight of BSU’s last 10 games.

“She’s gotta be one of the hottest scorers in the league,” Scanlan said. “You look at Minnesota, their leading goal scorers have 17 goals and she’s got 16. And we’ve played a couple less games. She’s been outstanding. And give her credit, because she’s always out there working on it. She’s always out there working on deflections or tips. She’s so good around the net.”