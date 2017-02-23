Pelzer’s All-NSIC nod was the first time that a BSU player has received first-team honors since the 2007-2008 season, when Amy Lawson did so in her senior year.

In 26 games this season, Pelzer averaged 15 points-per-game and 4.9 assists-per-game, ranking eighth and third in the NSIC, respectively. Pelzer also made 73 three pointers on the year, which ranks third all-time at BSU for a single season. Her 2.8 threes-per-game average was fourth-best in the conference.

Pelzer eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone as part of her senior season, as well, and finished her career with 1,106 points, 15th-most all time in Bemidji State history.