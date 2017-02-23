Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Pelzer named to NSIC All-Conference First Team

    By Micah Friez Today at 10:04 p.m.

    BEMIDJI -- Senior Aimee Pelzer was named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Conference First Team on Thursday, recognizing her efforts with the Bemidji State women’s basketball team.

    Pelzer’s All-NSIC nod was the first time that a BSU player has received first-team honors since the 2007-2008 season, when Amy Lawson did so in her senior year.

    In 26 games this season, Pelzer averaged 15 points-per-game and 4.9 assists-per-game, ranking eighth and third in the NSIC, respectively. Pelzer also made 73 three pointers on the year, which ranks third all-time at BSU for a single season. Her 2.8 threes-per-game average was fourth-best in the conference.

    Pelzer eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone as part of her senior season, as well, and finished her career with 1,106 points, 15th-most all time in Bemidji State history.

    Explore related topics:sportsbeaversCollege basketballbemidji stateWomen's basketball
    Micah Friez

    Micah Friez is a sports reporter for the Pioneer. A native of East Grand Forks, he is currently studying Creative and Professional Writing at Bemidji State. Follow him on Twitter at @micahfriez for Lumberjack and Beaver updates.

    mfriez@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9772
    Advertisement
    randomness