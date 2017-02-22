WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Beavers drop playoff opener, 85-61

The Beavers (7-20, 4-19 NSIC) grabbed an early 8-6 lead, thanks to a pair of deep Tatum Sheley threes and a Sydney Arrington layup, but the Wildcats (22-6, 17-6 NSIC) took back control with a 9-0 run and never looked back.

A buzzer-beating three for Maggie Lowe at the end of the first quarter gave WSC a 27-13 advantage and plenty of momentum heading into the second.

BSU got within 10 through four straight points to open the quarter, but Wayne State rattled off a 10-2 run in response to go ahead 37-19. And although Sheley and Aimee Pelzer each sunk a three before the break, the Beavers still trailed 46-26 heading into the locker room.

It didn’t get better after halftime as the Beavers went cold from the floor in the third. Although BSU held the Wildcats to 14 points, they could only muster 13 sparse points of their own, resulting in a 60-39 deficit with 10 minutes to play.

Sierra Senske converted on three straight post moves in the fourth -- feeds coming via Sheley, Pelzer and Allison Cordes -- as the Beaver offense finally heated up. Bemidji State got 22 points in the fourth quarter, but because of just 13 in each of the first three, the late efforts weren’t enough to challenge the comfortable Wayne State lead.

Without a final surge, the Beavers fell 85-61, serving as the end of their season.

Bemidji State finishes with a 7-20 record, identical to last year’s mark. The four conference wins, however, is a new high for second-year head coach Chelsea DeVille.

Senske finished with 14 points for BSU, while Sheley tallied 11. Arrington totalled 10 off the bench, and Pelzer ended with seven points, six assists and five steals.

Paige Ballinger racked up 22 points and six blocks to lead the Wildcats. Anna Martensen added 21 points and nine rebounds, and Kacie O’Connor finished with 15 points and six assists in the win.

Bemidji State will lose five players next season: Katie Miller, Hanna Zerr, Cordes, Pelzer and Sheley.

Wayne State 85, Bemidji State 61

BSU 13 13 13 22 -- 61

WSC 27 19 14 25 -- 85

Bemidji State (7-20, 4-19 NSIC) -- Senske 5-13 4-6 14; Sheley 3-10 2-2 11; Arrington 4-8 2-2 10; Pelzer 2-10 2-2 7; Gartner 2-4 0-0 5; Larson 0-0 4-4 4; Adamich 1-1 1-2 3; Rappe 1-3 0-0 2; Zerr 1-5 0-0 2; Cordes 0-2 2-2 2; Marx 0-1 1-2 1; Dahl 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 18-22 61.

Wayne State (22-6, 17-6 NSIC) -- Ballinger 10-15 2-4 22; Martensen 8-11 5-7 21; O'Connor 5-10 3-4 15; Schulte 4-6 3-3 13; Larson 1-1 2-2 4; Hoskins 1-2 0-0 3; Lowe 1-2 0-0 3; Moore 0-2 2-4 2; McAfee 0-0 2-2 2; Reiner 0-1 0-0 0; Wangerin 0-0 0-0 0; Knox 0-4 0-0 0; Brainerd 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-55 19-26 85.