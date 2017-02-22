MEN'S BASKETBALL: Vikings fend off Bemidji State

Still with over seven minutes to play, it looked as if the Beavers were sticking around long enough to steal a win in the opening round of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament.

But the Vikings -- in championship fashion -- responded with an 18-4 run as turnovers and empty possessions piled up on BSU. Bemidji State never had an answer before time expired, as Augustana spoiled the upset chance with a 74-63 win on Wednesday night.

Despite the late surge, however, the Vikings (22-7, 17-6 NSIC) couldn’t shake the Beavers (10-18, 8-15 NSIC) until late. Augie went up 10-2 right out of the gate, but Sharif Black brought BSU back into it with three layups and a free throw.

Augustana briefly took back a double-digit lead at 26-16, but Bemidji State still wouldn’t go quietly. Jacob McNallan hit back-to-back threes and then got a layup to go shortly after. Then a Jai’Vionne Green free throw made it a 30-29 game before the 34-29 halftime score.

The Vikings were looking to pull away again shortly out of the break, taking a 40-31 advantage on Zach Huisken’s and-one layup. But Green answered back himself, getting a long two and a three to drop. Black followed with a jumper of his own, capping a 9-2 run and tightening the score at 44-42.

The deficit remained within reach when Best hit his long three, bringing it back within one possession. But five straight in response from Augustana was only the beginning of the fatal 18-4 run, stopping BSU in its tracks and surviving for the 74-63 win.

Best finished with a team-high 18 points to go along with eight rebounds. Black added 13 points, while Logan Bader totalled nine each in points and boards.

Despite just two points from leading-scorer Jordan Spencer, Augie got a career-high 19 from Huisken as well as 14 from Mike Busack. Adam Beyer added 11, as all three benefitted from Spencer’s 10 assists.

The Beavers close out the year with a 10-18 record, grabbing the same amount of victories as a year ago. The eight from conference, however, mark a one-game improvement and are the most since the 2013-2014 season.

Next year’s Bemidji State team will have its core returning, but will lose seniors Best and Shane White to graduation.

Augustana 74, Bemidji State 63

BSU 29 34 -- 63

AU 34 40 -- 74

Bemidji State (10-18, 8-15 NSIC) -- Best 8-16 0-0 18; Black 6-11 1-2 13; Bader 4-8 0-0 9; McNallan 3-3 0-0 8; Green 2-5 1-2 6; Dibble 3-4 0-1 6; Wendt 1-4 0-0 3; White 0-2 0-0 0; Pekarek 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 2-5 63.

Augustana (22-7, 17-6 NSIC) -- Huisken 5-14 9-11 19; Busack 5-15 2-3 14; Beyer 3-7 4-4 11;

Asmus 3-6 3-4 9; Warren 3-10 2-2 9; Schaefer 3-8 0-0 8; Spencer 1-6 0-0 2; Saugstad 1-1 0-0 2; Walford 0-0 0-0 0; Kerkman 0-1 0-0 0; Stevenson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-68 20-24 74.