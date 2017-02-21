BSU (7-19, 4-18 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) is gearing up for tonight’s 7 p.m. matchup against Wayne State with a Cinderella mentality.

“Both teams are starting off 0-0 now, since it’s playoffs,” senior Aimee Pelzer said. “For us, it’s kinda nice to be the underdog, because Wayne’s gonna have to beat us.”

Bemidji State head coach Chelsea DeVille likes her team’s chances, too.

“There’s no motivational speech that you need to give, it’s just showing up and getting ready to go,” she said. “If I know our kids, they’re probably sick of losing to Wayne and ending their season. So that’s gotta be a motivation.”

In two of the last three seasons, the Wildcats (21-6, 16-6 NSIC) have been the team to end BSU’s season. But a win this time around would send the Beavers to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. -- a first for the entire roster.

“It’d honestly mean everything,” said Pelzer. “Not just me, all the other seniors, as well, and all the girls on our team, it’d mean so much and be so awesome. Just to experience that, I think that we gotta put it all out there.”

Pelzer will be leading the change on offense, boasting a 15.3 points-per-game scoring average, which is good for seventh in the conference. Her mark of 4.9 assists per-game has her third in the NSIC. The most common benefactors from Pelzer’s passing includes Sierra Senske and Tatum Sheley, who put up 12 and 11.2 points a game, respectively.

“If each kid runs their role, whether it’s a small role or a big one, we have a great chance at it,” said DeVille. “We definitely need offensive balance, scoring-wise. We gotta be sharp offensively. But then we just can’t let those runs get out of hand.

“We can’t get down early, we can’t get down late, we can’t come out of the locker room with that lag that we have many times. We just have to be ready to go and fight for 40 minutes.”

Tonight’s game will serve as a rematch of Wayne State’s 70-65 home win on Feb. 3, when a 17-point comeback fell just out of reach for Bemidji State. Back in town for the grudge match, however, the Beavers are prepared for a different outcome.

“All of us seniors want it so badly, so I think we’re gonna be able to come out there and work hard,” Pelzer said. “We’re gonna do whatever we can to try and get to the Pentagon… We just gotta work hard and battle.”

“I’ve been the underdog many times,” added DeVille. “I’ve been the team that should win many times.”

She knows that, even though it isn’t yet March, its trademark madness might still show up.

“It’s anyone’s game,” she said.