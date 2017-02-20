BSU got to claim the historic MacNaughton Cup that night and brought it back home to Bemidji so they could celebrate in style.

All that being said: Winning the MacNaughton alone is not enough.

Those might sound like harsh words, but the Beavers would agree that winning their regular-season WCHA title is only one part of the ultimate goal.

"I think we have a special group in there and I think we can go a long ways this year," BSU junior forward Kyle Bauman said. "This is kind of just the first step. Right now we just want to finish off the regular season strong, then take it into playoffs and hopefully the NCAA tournament."

BSU hasn't made the NCAA field since the 2009-10 season. That year, they won the league title in the last season of the now-defunct College Hockey America and, despite losing in the CHA tournament, still managed to make the 16-team NCAA tournament field with an at-large bid.

That's not going to happen this year, barring some truly strange results involving the teams ahead of them in the Pairwise rankings.

Although the Beavers are 19-12-3 overall—just one victory away from their first 20-win season since 2009-10—a few events have conspired to keep BSU from making the NCAAs as an at-large team this year.

BSU went 0-7-1 in nonconference play this year. That's not a good record, but considering the fact that their nonconference opponents this year were Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota, St. Cloud State, Minnesota and Princeton—four of the five are likely NCAA tournament participants—one supposes it could have been much worse.

The rest of the WCHA didn't do the Beavers many favors either. The league's overall record in nonconference games was 17-47-5 (a .282 winning percentage). It's much worse than last season's 28-36-9 record (.444).

So although in the past the MacNaughton Cup champions would have almost assuredly made the NCAAs as an at-large bid no matter what, that's no longer the case.

The MacNaughton Cup winner does, however, get a reward. The No. 1 overall seed in the WCHA gets to host the playoffs in all three rounds—should they advance that far.

That's why, for as great at the Beavers' season has been, they know there's more work to be done. The Beavers host Minnesota State Mankato this weekend in their final regular-season series before the WCHA playoffs begin in March.

"You have to start preparing now," BSU junior goaltender Michael Bitzer said. "Even for the Mankato series, it's a playoff mindset. We have to have that do-or-die mentality, because you can't turn it on like a lightswitch. Starting this week, that's the mindset we'll have and we'll carry it over to the playoffs."