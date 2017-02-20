"You gotta give Augustana credit. Really good basketball team, do a lot of things well," BSU head coach Mike Boschee said. "(They have) a lot of good surrounding players that have played in a national championship, been in a lot of big games before, so obviously experience is gonna be on their side. But I like what we have."

The Beavers will bring in three players averaging double-figures this year, paced by freshman Jai'Vionne Green's 16.6 points-per-game mark. Junior Sharif Black follows at 12.7 per-game, while senior Ben Best boasts an average of 12.1.

"We're gonna have to play well, there's no doubt," Boschee said. "This time of the year, there are no tomorrows if you don't play well."

Even still, BSU is keeping its routine the same.

"You gotta treat it like every other game," Best said. "I know it's playoffs and if you lose, you're done, but we're not gonna change anything scouting, film, practice-wise. We just gotta go in and play a good game for 40 (minutes), and hopefully get a W."

The Vikings (21-7, 16-6 NSIC), who earned the No. 3 seed in the South division, topped Bemidji State at home on Feb. 4, 78-60, but the Beavers still showed they can compete with Goliath.

"Last time, we had it tied up 48-48 with 12 minutes to go. We played well for 35 minutes," Best said. "We've got a special group. If we play well together for 40 minutes, we can definitely get a W."

"Earlier this year we played a pretty good basketball game for the most part," added Boschee. "We're gonna go in there and play with confidence, shoot it, defend, do all the little things that we can to help us get a victory."

And if Bemidji State pulls it off, Boschee knows how much it would mean to the program.

"It'd be awesome," he said. "Good for our seniors, who desperately want to continue to play, and great for our young guys, too. What a great experience for them."

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Beavers think could mark the beginning of an unlikely run.

"(To win) would mean a lot for me and the team, especially, coaches and the university, to put our name out there. It'd be really special," said Best. "You have the thought of, 'Win one, then keep winning. String two, three together.'"