TENNIS: BSU goes 2-0 vs. SCSU, UMD

The Beavers extended their winning streak to three matches, as they defeated St. Cloud State, 6-3, before a road match victory over the Minnesota Duluth by the same score.

BSU got out to an early lead versus the Huskies in the morning match. Doubles team of Breann Walsh and Brooke Mimmack posted an 8-5 win in the No. 3 spot, while Morgan Opp and Zoe Lindgren won in the No. 1 match to give BSU a 2-1 edge heading into singles play.

BSU won three of the last four singles matches, including the No. 1 and 2 singles matches, where Opp (6-4, 6-7 (1-7) 12-10) and Lindgren (6-3, 2-6, 12-10) each needed tie breakers to earn wins.

The Beavers used the same method, taking two of three doubles matches, to jump out to an early lead versus Minnesota Duluth. Ariadna Lopez-Simo and Hannah Alme earned an 8-6 win at No. 2 doubles and Walsh teamed up with senior Sabrina Okeson for a 8-5 win in the third doubles match.

After UMD and Elsa Erickson took the No. 5 singles match over Walsh, 6-4, 6-0, the Beavers bounds back to get wins from Lopez-Simo at No. 3 (6-4, 6-3), Mimmack at No. 6 (6-4, 6-2) and Alme in the No. four position (6-2, 6-2) to take the match.

BSU continues NSIC road play Feb. 25-26, when the Beavers will travel to Grand Forks, N.D. for a trio of league matchups.

The Beavers will battle Augustana at 3 p.m. Saturday before meeting the Sioux Falls at 8 a.m. Sunday with a matinee match against Minnesota Crookston.