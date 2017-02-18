BSU Hall of Fame welcomes new members

This year's inductees included five former athletes, a graduate who has gone on to achieve unparalleled success as a coach, two outstanding members of the BSU community, a former BSU coach and a men’s basketball team that established itself as one of the greatest in program history.

Former Bemidji State athletes Lora (Weiers) Angileno (women’s basketball 1983-88), John Backes (football/track and field 1970-74), Bob Eckert (wrestling 1975-79) and Malachy McCarthy (swimming 1977-1981) are among the members of BSU’s 24th Hall of Fame class.

The newest selection for the Alumni Coaching Achievement Award is Charlie Scanlon (1971-75). The BSU Coaches Hall of Fame inductee is Donna Palivec and the 2017 John S. Glas Honorary Letterwinners are Cindy Holter and Willie Stittsworth. Bemidji State’s 1966-67 men’s basketball team was also enshrined into its Team Hall of Fame.