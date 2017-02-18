Harms named Senior CLASS Award finalist

The BSU forward joins Northern Michigan defenseman Brock Maschmeyer and Ferris State forward Chad McDonald as finalists from the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.

Fans can vote for their favorite candidates daily by visiting the Senior CLASS Award website. Fan voting runs until March 28 and is one-third of the criteria that determines the winner.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award is presented to NCAA Division I seniors who have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

Harms, a three-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete Award recipient, was selected as alternate captain for the MacNaughton Cup champion Beavers. The Steinbach, Man. native has appeared in 134 games over his Bemidji State career, while he is currently tied for fourth on the 2016-17 team with 18 points (7g-11a). He has carried a 4.00 GPA in business administration, with a minor in human performance. He has also volunteered with the Bemidji Area Boy’s and Girl’s Club, the Heartland Christian Academy and various campus initiatives.