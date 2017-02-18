The trio of Aimee Pelzer, Tatum Sheley and Sierra Senske led the way, pouring in 24, 23 and 16 points, respectively, in BSU’s 90-84 comeback victory over Minot State in its regular season finale.

“We haven’t had that kind of contribution from all three of us all year,” said Sheley. “The fact that we won shows that, if we have that balance, we’re hard to beat.”

Sheley provided the spark early on, as she tallied 11 first-quarter points -- two threes, an and-one, and a crafty Euro step layup. She helped BSU (7-19, 4-18 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) get off to an 18-17 advantage after one.

The second quarter was played tight throughout, as nine consecutive scores resulted in a tie or a lead change. Two straight threes gave MSU (4-24, 2-20 NSIC) a quick 6-0 run, propelling them towards a 38-37 halftime lead over Bemidji State.

Shaice Marx entered for the first time in the third quarter, immediately making a difference. Even without scoring, Marx’s energy gave BSU a jumpstart for a 15-2 run as the Beavers seized control of the game. Allison Cordes capped it off with an and-one layup, opening up a 57-45 lead in a three-minute span.

Minot State responded, however, closing the quarter on an 8-0 run -- including a Madison Wald three at the buzzer -- to trim BSU’s lead to 62-68.

But whenever MSU threatened the BSU lead, it was always BSU who answered back. Sheley found Pelzer for a big three a minute into the fourth for a 67-61 advantage, and soon after Sheley found Pelzer again through a tight window in the lane for a layup.

Although the Beavers led by seven with seven minutes remaining, Minot State still had one final push.

Mariah Payne scored four straight to make it an 82-79 game, still with over two minutes to play, but again, BSU responded. Getting double-teamed in the post, Sierra Senske found Marx cutting to the hoop, and Marx finished it for the answer.

Soon after, when a potentially game-tying three rattled out for Minot State, BSU collected the rebound and winded out the clock as far as it could. And with 21.3 seconds remaining, Pelzer pulled up for the dagger -- a jumper from just inside the arc -- and drained it.

“Things didn’t go our way, obviously, we couldn’t just shut them down, but we kept fighting,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “We were in control. It was up to us if we wanted to let them beat us or if we were gonna stop them and earn a win.”

The Beavers, like they had been all game, were perfect from the line down the stretch to seal the 90-84 victory.

“It felt good to be in the driver’s seat and actually pull it out this game, especially being our last game here,” Sheley said. “To end on a win is awesome.”

As a team, BSU went 27-for-27 from the free throw line, while Senske went 14-for-14 all on her own -- both marks shattering the previous program records.

Along with Pelzer’s 24 and Sheley’s 23, both ended with four assists. All but two of Senske’s 16 came from the charity stripe, as well.

“That’s the big three that I was hoping to get all year, some consistency,” said DeVille. “If it starts now, in this late season going into tournament play, that’s alright by me.”

The Beavers will look to carry its momentum to Wayne, Neb., for a 7 p.m. playoff matchup with Wayne State on Wednesday, Feb. 22.