Although BSU (10-17, 8-14 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) kept close for the first 10 minutes, it got itself in a big hole before halftime. A pair of Jacob McNallan free throws gave Bemidji State a 20-18 advantage with nine minutes left in the half.

But the Beavers went cold, missing 12 of 14 shots. It opened the door for MSU (14-14, 10-12 NSIC) to go on an 18-2 run, ending shortly before halftime. By the break, Bemidji State fell behind 38-24.

But after Trevor Rothstein hit a corner three to put Minot State ahead 50-32 six minutes into the second half, BSU started to mount its comeback.

The Beavers went on an 11-2 run in response, capped off with Sharif Black's and-one layup, getting back into it. It was part of a red-hot streak for Bemidji State, which made 11 shots in a row. The spurt gave BSU life, and soon after a Black free throw cut the deficit to six at 68-62 with five minutes remaining.

Minot State responded in a big way, however. MSU ran off 10 straight to retake control of the game, grabbing an 80-64 lead with three minutes remaining. It was too much for Bemidji State to come back on, as Bemidji State fell 86-69.

"It was deflating, but I think we all kept our heads high," said Black. "We were still ready to compete. It just came down to doing the little things well."

"(Little mistakes) added up a little bit," BSU head coach Mike Boschee added. "I like the fact that our guys were able to come back from 18 down, get it down to six, and maybe could've gotten it a little closer, but they're just too talented offensively."

Black led BSU with 20 points to go along with eight assists, while Jai'Vionne Green tallied 11. Ben Best and Lucas Wendt added nine apiece, as well.

Minot State received 23 from Nathaniel Moore, 16 from each Luis Ricci Maia and Tyler Rudolph.

"A lot of people in the rotation are freshmen, so this is their first time being in a college playoff game or being in the last five minutes, having to buckle up and go play, finish out the game," Black said. "Throughout the season, we've grown up a lot. There are a lot of games recently that we've won that we wouldn't have won at the beginning of the year. We definitely need some more growing up to do, but I think we're ready and we can compete with anyone."

The Beavers will be on the road for the first round of the NSIC Tournament, facing defending national champion Augustana at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Sioux Falls, S.D.

"Hopefully we don't end it here," Boschee said. "Hopefully we can go on the road and figure out a way to beat Augustana."