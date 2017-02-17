TRACK AND FIELD: BSU hosts Twilight Meet

Transfer senior Alexandra Coleman finished second overall in the 400 meter dash, running in a time of 1 minute 0.10 seconds. She also took second in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 9 1/2 inches.

Freshman Jada Barker tied for second in the 60 meter dash, running with a time of 7.95 seconds.

In the shot put, Savannah Olson took fourth with a best throw of 39-2 ½.

Marissa Morgenstern took fourth in the 60 hurdles at 10.82.

Vanessa Lopez ran the 1,000 in 3:05.91.

The Beavers are set to return to action today when they will compete in the University of North Dakota’s Indoor Tuneup in Grand Forks, N.D. The meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.