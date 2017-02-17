WOMEN’S HOCKEY: BSU pours it on, tops MSU

“Overall it was a real solid performance,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “I thought our seniors were definitely our leaders, and it’s nice to see them all contribute weather offensively, defensively, on penalty kill, obviously goaltending. I thought the seniors were instrumental in the win.”

Senior forward Lauren Miller had a goal and an assist, senior forward Cisely Nelson had a goal, senior defender Madison Hutchinson added two assists and senior goalie Brittni Mowat made 18 saves to help the Beavers (11-17-3, 7-17-3 WCHA) in the big win.

“It was really a good game on our part,” said Miller. “We came into the weekend knowing what we had to get done, and we knew we needed six points if we wanted at least a shot at coming in at fifth seed.”

With the win, the Beavers closed the gap with St. Cloud State in the standings. The Huskies lost to Minnesota Duluth and are now in sixth place -- a point ahead of BSU. Ohio State is in fifth place with 28 points -- three more than BSU.

A win in today’s series finale, coupled with a loss by both Ohio State and St. Cloud, would make the Beavers the No. 5 seed in next week’s WCHA playoffs and send them to a first-round playoff series at North Dakota.

Friday’s offensive outburst helped. BSU outshot the Mavericks (6-24-4, 3-21-3 WCHA) outshot the Mavericks 36-19 in the game and went 2-for-3 on the power play. The Beavers also scored a shorthanded goal.

“Special teams were big, especially in the second period,” Scanlan said. “Particularly with that power play goal and the shorthanded goal, being able to extend the last. I thought Mankato had a real solid first period and we talked about being better in the second period, and I thought overall our group did that.”

Freshman forward Abby Halluska kicked off the scoring on Friday, picking up a loose puck in the neutral zone and getting a clear breakaway.

Initially her shot into MSU goalie Chloe Crosby’s chest looked like a save. However, the puck somehow found its way under the freshman netminder’s legs and over the goal line, making it 1-0 Beavers just 6 minutes, 41 seconds into play.

Still, that goal was not necessarily indicative of the Mavericks’ offensive-zone play in the first period. MSU played well with the puck and actually outshot BSU 11-6 in the first 20 minutes despite trailing on the scoreboard.

The Beavers, though, broke through in the second period. They dominated possession time and outshot the Mavericks 18-2 in the middle 20 minutes.

However, it wasn’t until late in the third that BSU really took control, as the Beavers scored three goals in the final four minutes to take a 4-0 lead.

Sophomore forward Emily Bergland was responsible for two of those scores -- one on the power play with 3:48 to play -- and another shorthanded two minutes later.

The latter goal featured a highlight-reel assist from junior defender Alexis Joyce, who forced a turnover in the neutral zone then beat the MSU defender 1-on-1 with two dekes and a backhand to Bergland. The junior form Thief River Falls wound up and buried a wrist shot top-shelf.

Freshman forward Haley Mack notched an unassisted tally with 23.5 seconds left to put BSU up 4-0 at intermission.

The Beavers added two more goals midway through the third period -- Miller scored on the power play at 7:10 to make it 5-0, followed by Nelson making it 6-0 at 9:29 when she tipped in Miller’s centering pass in the slot.

The Mavs added their lone goal late in the third when Hannah Davidson scored on the power play, breaking up Mowat’s shutout. Mowat finished the game with 18 saves.

The teams return to action at 3:07 p.m. today. BSU will celebrate six seniors before the game, and the Beavers know what’s on the line.

“We want to take care of business here,” Miller said. “And on the side, we know that we want to get a little help from North Dakota and Duluth tomorrow. Hopefully it all plays out well and we get six points.”

MSU 0 0 0 -- 1BSU 1 3 2 -- 6First Period -- 1, BSU, Halluska (Unassisted), 6:41..Second Period -- 2, BSU, Bergland 1 (Hutchinson, Terres), 16:12, PP; 3, BSU, Bergland 2 (Joyce), 18:12, SH; 4, BSU, Mack (Unassisted), 19:37.

Third Period -- 5, BSU, Miller (Hutchinson, Bergland), 7:10, PP; 6, BSU, Nelson (Miller), 9:29; 7, MSU, Davidson (Gardner, Bustad), 17:32.