MEN’S BASKETBALL: BSU sputters late in 87-82 loss

“It felt a little tense,” BSU head coach Mike Boschee said. “I don’t know if our guys wanted the big moment, or could sense the moment of the game. It just didn’t feel like we had the spunk, the swag, that really good teams have.”

With eight minutes remaining, Lucas Wendt hit a jumper to cap off a 10-2 run as the Beavers (10-16, 8-13 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) regained control with a 69-61 advantage. But the Marauders (12-15, 10-11 NSIC) chipped away, ultimately retaking the lead at 75-74 as part of a 9-0 spurt.

They worked up to a six-point edge before BSU had one final shot to redeem itself.

Down 85-82, Jai’Vionne Green’s three point attempt with 14 seconds remaining fell short, going out of bounds to U-Mary. From there, the Marauders were able to ice the game from the free throw line, earning the comeback win -- which seemed unlikely in the first half.

The Beavers shot out of the gate, as Sharif Black assisted Ben Best and Logan Bader for a quick 5-0 lead. Later, Black hit Bader for a second corner three, giving BSU an 18-12 lead after a high-speed first five minutes.

The Marauders got back within two, but then Bemidji State ran off ten straight for a double-digit lead. A Peyton Dibble tip in put the Beavers ahead 37-25. Shane White kept up the trend, hitting a baby hook for a 44-31 lead with 4 minutes left in the half.

But then U-Mary came back strong, using a 9-0 run to get back within striking distance for a 44-39 score by the break.

The Marauders then got five straight from Rickey Suggs to open the second half, which put BSU behind for the first time, 49-48. After trading thin leads for the next eight minutes, Bemidji State looked poised to return to its first-half dominance with the 10-2 run.

But by giving U-Mary the chance to stick around, the Beavers lost out on the opportunity for a home playoff game, falling 87-82.

“We were feeling hot early,” said White. “We stressed that this was a huge game for us for sealing and solidifying a home playoff game. We came out with the right attitude, but we couldn’t finish it unfortunately.”

“There were times when I felt like we played with too much pressure, especially down the stretch,” added Boschee. “We just couldn’t deliver.”

BSU got 19 from Wendt to go along with 16 from Best and White’s 12. The Marauders, however, had 25 from Damonta Henry while Suggs and Bryan Jefferson tallied 19 apiece.

“It’s incredibly frustrating,” White said. “It’s gonna come down to a few possessions at the end of games (in the future), and we gotta be ready to put points on the board.”

The Beavers will return to the BSU Gymnasium at 6 p.m. tonight against Minot State, with the winner earning the No. 5 seed for the conference tournament.