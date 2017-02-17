WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Late lull costly for BSU

“No matter what we got down, I wasn’t in panic mode against this team,” BSU head coach Chelsea DeVille said. “I felt like we had control. We were getting great shots, it’s just a matter of time before you hit them. But at the same time, we had a couple lapses late.”

Trailing by five, an offensive lull doomed BSU in the fourth quarter. U-Mary ran off 14 in a row over a five-minute span, putting Bemidji State in a 63-44 hole with three minutes to play.

“Our shots just weren’t falling,” DeVille said. “Some of them were good shots, and they just didn’t fall. (We lacked) that sense of urgency that we need at the end of the game.”

Early on, however, it looked as if the Beavers (6-19, 3-18 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) were going to run away with it.

Sierra Senske got BSU off to a hot start, scoring the first nine points for Bemidji State, including the first six of the game. Through Senske and a strong defensive quarter, Bemidji State kept the Marauder (14-15, 9-12 NSIC) offense at bay for a 13-9 advantage after one.

“It’s vital to score inside right away so it opens everything else up for us,” senior Hanna Zerr said. “We just have to realize that when something’s working, we have to keep going to it.”

As Senske cooled off, U-Mary began to heat up midway through the second. Aimee Pelzer helped retain the lead for the Beavers through a three and a teardrop in the lane, but the Marauders kept close, then exploded for the final eight points of the half. Despite leading for 18 of the first 20 minutes, BSU fell behind 26-21 at the half.

Although U-Mary stretched its lead to nine at 34-25, Pelzer jumpstarted a surge for Bemidji State. She got a pair of masterful assists in transition, including a trademark no-look dime to Sam Adamich for an easy two. Soon after, Zerr found Emma Rappe for a three, capping an 11-2 run and tying the score at 36-all.

The Marauders responded with a quick 7-0 spurt, but the Beavers were still close at 39-45 heading into the fourth.

“We have to do what we need to do,” Zerr said. “We see that we’re close enough to win, so we have to do it. It’s really hard to bounce back, but we just have to know how to do it.”

But despite BSU’s best efforts, which included an 8-1 run to end the night, U-Mary’s big lead was more than enough for a 64-52 final. It served as Bemidji State’s eighth straight loss.

Senske finished with 16 points and seven boards, both pacing the Beavers. Pelzer added 12 points and four assists, while Rappe had eight and Zerr seven.

The Beavers will wrap up the regular season at 4 p.m. today against Minot State at the BSU Gymnasium.