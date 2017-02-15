WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Beavers set for last home leg

"It's just looking at the games we have left and saying, 'That's all we have.' We're only guaranteed three more games (overall), which is sad to say, but it's true," Sheley said. "But you can't really think about that when all you want to do is win."

The Beavers (6-18, 3-17 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) are hosting U-Mary and Minot State this weekend for the regular season finale, hoping to end a seven-game losing streak and pick up some momentum heading into the NSIC Tournament.

"There's no excuse or reason why they can't pull off two wins at home this weekend," Bemidji State head coach Chelsea DeVille said of her team. "(Our opponents) are really good teams, but at the same time, if we put a really good effort out there, there are two opportunities for wins."

The weekend kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, against the Marauders (13-15, 8-12 NSIC), followed by the season's second installment of the Beaver Bash against Minot (4-22, 2-18 NSIC) at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

"We had two tough games (last) weekend, and the main thing we took out of that was, coach DeVille said, 'Do you say you want it, or do you actually want it?'" said Sheley. "I think that's what we're going with right now. We do want it, and we want to show that we want it by getting a couple wins this weekend."

One victory would give BSU its most conference wins since 2013-2014, while a sweep would push the Beavers past their win totals from each of the last two seasons.

"To get a couple wins would be awesome," Sheley said. "We've had four pretty struggling years, so just to end on two wins or a win would be absolutely huge for us, and it'd feel so good."

Alongside Sheley, seniors Allison Cordes, Aimee Pelzer and Hanna Zerr, plus junior Katie Miller, will be suiting up for the final time at the BSU Gymnasium for the Minot State game.

Then on Wednesday, Feb. 22, Bemidji State will hit the road for the first round of the NSIC Tournament.

With tight races in the conference, however, the Beavers likely won't know their opponent until the very end of the weekend. Still, it means BSU will be all in for the finale.

"We're just gonna focus on hopefully getting some momentum back of seeing success, and hopefully we can pull something out," DeVille said. "Then Saturday, when we check the scores, we'll figure out what hotels we need to book."