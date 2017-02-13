BSU track begins NSIC meet

The multi-event athletes opened the 2017 championships competing in the pentathlon and heptathlon. While the BSU athletes were outside position to score team points in the five-discipline event, both experienced their best collegiate pentathlon performances.

Coleman placed 10th with 3,117 points. Her best event was the 60-meter hurdles, netting 844 points and finishing seventh in the 15-woman field, clocking a time of 9.32 seconds. She also finished with a collegiate-best 17 feet, 3.5 inches in the long jump to earn 634 points.

Benson notched 2,737 points to finish 13th. The 60-meter hurdles also stood as her highest scoring event. She finished 11th with a time of 9.96 to net 720 points. She also finished sixth among the field in the 800-meter dash to score 622 points with a time of 2:35.78.

The remainder of the NSIC Indoor Championships will take place in Mankato Feb. 24-25. First, the Beavers will return home to the Gillett Wellness Center at 3 p.m., Feb. 17, to host the BSU Twilight.