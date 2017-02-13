BSU track begins NSIC meet
MANKATO -- Alex Coleman and Christa Benson of the Bemidji State track and field team each posted personal bests Sunday as the 2017 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Indoor Championships began at the Meyers Fieldhouse in Mankato.
The multi-event athletes opened the 2017 championships competing in the pentathlon and heptathlon. While the BSU athletes were outside position to score team points in the five-discipline event, both experienced their best collegiate pentathlon performances.
Coleman placed 10th with 3,117 points. Her best event was the 60-meter hurdles, netting 844 points and finishing seventh in the 15-woman field, clocking a time of 9.32 seconds. She also finished with a collegiate-best 17 feet, 3.5 inches in the long jump to earn 634 points.
Benson notched 2,737 points to finish 13th. The 60-meter hurdles also stood as her highest scoring event. She finished 11th with a time of 9.96 to net 720 points. She also finished sixth among the field in the 800-meter dash to score 622 points with a time of 2:35.78.
The remainder of the NSIC Indoor Championships will take place in Mankato Feb. 24-25. First, the Beavers will return home to the Gillett Wellness Center at 3 p.m., Feb. 17, to host the BSU Twilight.