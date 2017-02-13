BSU tennis goes 1-2 over weekend

The Beavers (3-2, 0-2 NSIC) fell on the road to the Warriors 5-4 as they opened NSIC play Saturday in Winona. The teams were tied entering the deciding ninth match between BSU's Hannah Alme and WSU's Katie Scruggs. Scruggs won the first set 6-4, but Alme won the second 7-6 (7-1) to force a tiebreaker, which Scruggs won 14-12 to clinch the match.

BSU opened Sunday with a 6-3 NSIC loss to Upper Iowa in Winona before sweeping Hamline 9-0 later in the day.

The Beavers will travel to Duluth for a pair of conference matchups Feb. 19. BSU will face St. Cloud State at 9 a.m. before meeting Minnesota Duluth at 3 p.m.