Make that 14.

The Bemidji State men’s hockey team displayed its newest prize Monday afternoon after clinching the WCHA regular season championship Friday.

Beaver fans gathered at Green Mill Restaurant and Bar to celebrate the conference title with players and coaches, posing for photos and mingling with the green-clad athletes.

“We tell the players all the time -- it’s about the players, it’s about the alumni and it’s about the fans,” head coach Tom Serratore told the assembled crowd. “And you sweat it out just like the players do, just like the coaches do with us every Friday and Saturday night. So there’s nothing more gratifying than being able to obviously hoist this sucker and bring it here today and let you enjoy it.”

The trophy began its tour of Bemidji on Monday and will continue to make appearances throughout the community this week.

“It was great bringing this to a lot of different places,” Serratore said. “The most enjoyable thing is to see the look on everybody’s face and the enjoyment that they have just getting a picture taken with it. That’s what it’s all about.”

No one is happier for the success of Bemidji State than the program’s former longtime head coach, R.H. “Bob” Peters. Peters won the MacNaughton as both a player (1957-58) and a coach (1964-65) at North Dakota before spending 34 seasons behind the bench for the Beavers.

“I felt very, very happy for the team because it’s difficult to win that,” he said. “It’s a long season… It takes stamina and you have to play through injuries and illness. It’s not an easy accomplishment.”

Over the years, Peters has seen the Beavers rise from the ranks of NAIA to NCAA Division I, guiding them to 13 national titles along the way. Even with all those accomplishments, the MacNaughton Cup remains special.

“It’s probably the most prestigious, the one that has the most history, the longest history,” Peters said. “They have history on their side. A lot of great players have come through that league.”

Long one of college hockey’s marquee conferences, the Beavers joined the WCHA before the 2010-11 season, moving into a pedigreed league with the history of the MacNaughton Cup behind it.

“When fans come to see the women play or the men, that’s what they’re looking at -- Olympians, NHL players,” Peters said. “It’s good entertainment and it’s part of our culture in northern Minnesota… We have been players in the world of collegiate hockey for a long, long time. I’m not surprised because, again, this is where it all started. And it’s good to see the team elevate to that level and win. We won at every level we played at. It’s been a good run.”

Bemidji State defenseman Zach Whitecloud was selected WCHA rookie of the week on Monday after helping the Beavers to a road series split with Alabama Huntsville.

The freshman picked up an assist during Friday’s 3-2 win while clinching the Beavers’ first conference regular season title in seven WCHA seasons.

The Brandon, Man., native added another power-play assist in Saturday’s 5-2 loss. Whitecloud was previously named rookie of the week Oct. 8, bringing the total number of weekly awards BSU has won this season to 10.

The Beavers are off this weekend and will conclude their regular season Feb. 24-25 with a home series against Minnesota State.