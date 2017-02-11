MEN'S BASKETBALL: BSU takes much-needed upset

BSU (9-15, 7-12 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) trailed by as many as eight in the first half, but the Beavers used a 14-3 run to keep close and head into the locker room down just three, 40-37.

The Wolves (19-6, 15-4 NSIC) grabbed a double-digit advantage at 49-39 early in the second, but then the Bemidji State defense locked down, allowing just 10 points over the final 15 minutes.

The Beavers scored nine of the next 11, getting within a single possession. Then, with seven minutes remaining, BSU took a 54-53 lead when Sharif Black corralled a loose ball mid-air and put it up for a layup.

Bemidji State got up by as many as five, but NSU kept close and threatened to steal back the win. Christian Pekarek, however, sunk two bonus free throws with 2.7 seconds left for a four-point lead, icing away the 63-59 win.

Green led BSU with 21 points, 15 coming in the first half. Pekarek added 16 points and eight rebounds, while Shane White picked up nine off the bench.

Northern State got a game-high 23 from Ian Smith to go along with DJ Pollard’s 12 and Mack Arvidson’s 11. Logan Doyle racked up 17 rebounds, as well.

With the win, the Beavers keep pace in the NSIC playoff chase. BSU trails fourth-place U-Mary by one game, while a Minot State loss brings Bemidji State back into a tie for fifth.

The Beavers will host both teams next weekend in the final series of the regular season, starting with a big 8 p.m. showdown with U-Mary on Friday, Feb. 17, at the BSU Gymnasium.