WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Beavers fall at Northern State

After Mikayla Larson hit a jumper in the lane shortly after halftime, BSU (6-18, 3-17 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) was back within four at 36-32 despite trailing by nine early on. Bemidji State didn’t score for the next five minutes, however, allowing the Wolves (18-6, 14-6 NSIC) to run off 12 straight for a 16-point lead.

Sierra Senske stopped the bleeding with a layup, but Northern State led 56-39 heading into the fourth. The difference grew to 24 before Senske scored four in a row, but it wasn’t enough to give BSU the spark it needed.

By way of its third quarter, the Wolves surged to a 76-55 victory.

Senske scored 14 to pace Bemidji State, while Allison Cordes threw in nine. The Beavers got seven apiece from Aimee Pelzer and Tatum Sheley, as well.

Miranda Ristau earned a double-double with 26 points and 10 blocks. Jill Conrad added 16 and Paige Waytashek tallied nine.

BSU will return home for its final weekend of the season at the BSU Gymnasium, opening against U-Mary at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, in hopes of snapping a seven-game skid.