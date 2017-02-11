BSU track competes at YellowJacket Open
SUPERIOR, Wis. -- Savanah Olson took first place in the shot put and Madison Kealy ran a personal-best in the 1,000-meter run as part of the split squad Bemidji State track and field team competed in the YellowJacket Open in Superior, Wis.
Olson recorded a throw of 41-feet, 5.25-inches to take first place by more than 13 inches. Genavieve Baklund placed seventh (35-1) and Samara Tobeck was ninth (32-6.5) as three Beavers finished among the top nine throws in the shot put event.
Tobeck also placed sixth in the weight throw, stretching the tape to 44-9.5.
Kealy ran a time of 3:19.97 in the 1,000-meter run to finish third as the sophomore clocked the fastest time of her collegiate career.
Senior Jane Austin placed seventh in the 3,000-meter run, running a season-best time of 12:00.39.
The rest of the BSU track and field team will compete in the multi-event portion of the 2017 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships today in Mankato. Christa Benson and Alex Coleman will compete in the pentathlon.