BSU track competes at YellowJacket Open

Olson recorded a throw of 41-feet, 5.25-inches to take first place by more than 13 inches. Genavieve Baklund placed seventh (35-1) and Samara Tobeck was ninth (32-6.5) as three Beavers finished among the top nine throws in the shot put event.

Tobeck also placed sixth in the weight throw, stretching the tape to 44-9.5.

Kealy ran a time of 3:19.97 in the 1,000-meter run to finish third as the sophomore clocked the fastest time of her collegiate career.

Senior Jane Austin placed seventh in the 3,000-meter run, running a season-best time of 12:00.39.

The rest of the BSU track and field team will compete in the multi-event portion of the 2017 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships today in Mankato. Christa Benson and Alex Coleman will compete in the pentathlon.