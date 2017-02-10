Instead, it was an added bonus.

The Beavers beat the Chargers 3-2 on Friday night at the Von Braun Center, about an hour after Ferris State's 3-2 win over second-place Michigan Tech went final. Those results helped the first-place Beavers clinch the Western Collegiate Hockey Association crown for the first time since joining the league in the 2010-11 season.

"Any conference championship is very difficult, because it's a marathon. It's 28 games, 18 weeks. You put a lot into it," BSU head coach Tom Serratore told the Beaver Radio Network in the postgame show. "These guys earned it."

Save the first weekend of the season (when they were idle), the Beavers (19-11-3, 19-4-2 WCHA) were on top of the WCHA standings from wire-to-wire. Thanks to a 13-game conference win streak to start the season, their status as contenders was never really in doubt.

Second-place Michigan Tech made a mid-season run and and nearly caught the Beavers, but the closest the Huskies got was four points back.

BSU never let Tech get any closer and all but eliminated them from contention with a series sweep last weekend at the Sanford Center. The Beavers came into Friday's game knowing a victory over the Chargers or a Huskies loss to Ferris State would clinch the league championship.

The Beavers did their part, but not without a late push by UAH (8-20-3, 8-14-3 WCHA).

After a scoreless first period, senior forward Nate Arentz put the Beavers on the board first, netting an unassisted tally more than halfway into the second frame.

BSU held onto that lead after the second period and had a 5-on-3 power play to start the third thanks to a few extracurricular activities near the end of the second.

With three Chargers in the box early, BSU junior forward Gerry Fitzgerald made it 2-0 with a shot from the left circle just 1:15 into the final frame.

Junior forward Jay Dickman made it 3-0 five minutes later, getting a rebound goal past UAH goaltender Jordan Uhelski (22 saves) after junior forward Myles Fitzgerald's initial shot.

UAH, though, made it interesting late.

The Chargers' Brennan Saulnier capitalized on a penalty on BSU's Phil Marinaccio at the 7:46 mark, knocking in a rebound for a power play goal to make it 3-1.

UAH made it 3-2 just 38 seconds later, when Brent Fletcher redirected Connor James' point wrist shot past BSU goaltender Michael Bitzer (17 saves).

The Chargers had a late flurry and some prime chances to score after Marinaccio was called for interference with less than two minutes to play; UAH had several opportunities with an extra attacker and a 6-on-4 power play but couldn't net the equalizer.

The teams will return to the ice Saturday for the series finale; the game is set to begin at 3:07 p.m.

Bemidji State 3, Alabama Huntsville 2

BSU 0 1 2 -- 3

UAH 0 0 2 -- 2

First Period—No scoring. Penalties—BSU, Eichstadt (Tripping), 12:28; UAH, Fletcher (Interference), 19:55.

Second Period—1, BSU, Arentz (Unassisted), 12:06. Penalties—UAH, Fletcher (Interference), 4:23; BSU, O'Connor (Interference), 18:31; UAH, James (Tripping) 18:46; UAH, Kestner (Tripping), 19:58.

Third Period—2, BSU, G.Fitzgerald (Whitecloud, Marinaccio), 1:15; PP; 3, BSU, Dickman (M.Fitzgerald, Arentz), 6:00; 4, UAH, Saulnier (McHugh, Parker), 7:46, PP; 5, UAH, Fletcher (James, Knight), 8:24. Penalties—UAH, Parker (Hooking), 0:43; BSU, Marinaccio (Boarding) 7:35; BSU, Marinaccio (Interference), 18:14.