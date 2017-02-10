With the junior forward's old-fashioned three-point play late in the third quarter, Senske became the 20th member of BSU's 1,000 point club—joining Tatum Sheley and Aimee Pelzer as the third newcomer in four weeks.

Despite her 20 points, however, the Beavers fell 88-56 to the Dragons in Moorhead.

Senske's milestone score came with 2 minutes, 51 seconds remaining in the third when Pelzer found her posting up inside. Senske made a move and converted the shot through contact, then knocked down the ensuing free throw, putting her past the illustrious mark.

The bucket came at a time when the Beavers (6-17, 3-16 NSIC) were already down big, thanks in part to a hot night from MSUM (20-3, 17-2 NSIC). An 8-0 run and 6-for-8 three-point shooting in the first propelled the Dragons to a 31-18 lead after one, which swelled to a 46-29 advantage at the half.

Senske reached 1,000 points in the third, but Minnesota State Moorhead built its lead up to 67-44 with 10 minutes to go. And by game's end, the Dragons earned the 88-56 victory.

Still, Senske's team-high 20 points paced BSU, as she became the first junior to eclipse 1,000 points for Bemidji State since Maggie Gernbacher in 2008.

Allison Cordes added nine points in the Beaver effort on 4-for-5 shooting. Pelzer chipped in seven points to go along with five rebounds, tied with Senske for the team lead.

Jackie Volkert finished with 20 points for MSUM while dishing out eight assists. Cassidy Thorson added 16 points alongside 14 from Drew Sannes.

Senske and the Beavers will look to bounce back at 4 p.m. today against Northern State in Aberdeen, S.D., for their road finale.