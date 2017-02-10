The loss, paired with victories by Minot State and U-Mary, puts BSU (9-15, 7-12 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) a game behind in the race for fourth in the NISC North with three games remaining.

Bemidji State was a solid 55 percent from the field, including 8-for-20 from three, but the Dragons (21-4, 16-3 NSIC) shot lights-out—66 percent and 11-for-22 from beyond the arc—hardly giving the Beavers a chance.

Moorhead took a quick 11-2 lead in the early goings, but Lucas Wendt capped off an 11-3 run in response for BSU with a corner three seven minutes in. But then the Dragons ran off 11 in a row, including seven from Tanner Kretchman, for a 25-13 advantage. From there, MSUM never looked back. A 7-0 spurt soon after stretched the Dragon lead to 15 late in the half. Bemidji State chipped one point into the deficit for a 44-30 halftime score.

After the break, MSUM made its first eight shots, not allowing the Beavers to narrow the gap despite its offensive uptick. And 16-3 run for Moorhead midway through the half resulted in a 79-53 score, as the Dragons were well on their way to the 102-78 blowout.

Jai'Vionne Green scored 16 points to lead Bemidji State, while Shane White added a season-high 13 alongside 12 from Wendt.

MSUM received 19 and eight assists from Kretchman, 18 points from Aaron Lien and 13 from Jon Doss. Evan Hines' 12 and Ayob Ayob's 10 rounded out the Dragon scorers in double-figures.

The Beavers will return to action at 6 p.m. tonight in Aberdeen, S.D., against Northern State.