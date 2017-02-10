WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Beavers fall to Huskies, 5-2

The Beavers (9-17-3, 5-17-3 WCHA) remain in seventh place and are now seven points behind the fifth-place Huskies (8-18-4, 6-15- 3-2 WCHA) with just three games remaining in the regular season. Today's series finale will begin at 3:07 p.m. in St. Cloud.

The Beavers trailed 3-1 going into the third period but cut the Huskies lead to 3-2 thanks to Ciscely Nelson's power play goal midway 11 minutes, 39 seconds into the final frame.

BSU had a few good looks at a potential equalizer but St. Cloud produced the dagger late in the period after the Beavers turned the puck over in their defensive zone. Julia Tylke picked up the loose puck and skated in to beat BSU goalie Brittni Mowat (21 saves) for the easy breakaway.

The Beavers pulled Mowat with more than two minutes to go in the game but a penalty on Lauren Miller made that considerably more difficult. Payge Pena eventually scored on the empty net with less than a minute to play.

Freshman Kiki Radke in the first period for BSU, tying the game midway through the first period after the Huskies went up 1-0 on Brooke Kudirka's goal 10:58 into the period. Radke tied it up at 1-all after depositing Alexis Joyce's rebound past Huskies goaltender Janine Alder (34 saves).

The Huskies scored twice in the first three minutes of the middle frame to take a two-goal lead.

Hannah Potrykus make it 2-1 just 18 seconds into play, skating in and taking an initial backhand shot on Mowat that BSU's goalie couldn't track. Potrykus followed her shot and finished it off in the back of the net.

Three minutes later, St. Cloud scored again—this time on the power play. Janna Haeg, parked in front of Mowat, received a nice centering feed from Kayla Friesen behind the net and one-timed it into the goal.

The Beavers outshot the Huskies 36-26 in the game but only managed two goals. BSU was just 1-for-4 on the power play while the Huskies went 2-for-3.

St. Cloud State 5, Bemidji State 2

BSU 1 0 1 -- 2

SCSU 1 2 2 -- 5

First Period—1, SCSU, Kudirka (Anderson, Hespenheide), 10:58; 2, BSU, Radke (Joyce, Mack), 13:25. Penalties—SCSU, Redford (Hooking), 17:21.

Second Period—3, SCSU, Potrykus (Erickson, Redford), 0:18; 4, SCSU, Haeg (Friesen, Turbyville), 3:02, PP. Penalties—BSU, Laiti (Interference), 2:46; BSU, Hutchinson (Interference), 7:37; SCSU, Potrykus (Goaltender Interference), 9:06; SCSU, Saelens (Tripping), 12:18.

Third Period—5, BSU, Nelson (Hutchinson, Joyce), 11:39, PP; 6, SCSU, Tylke (Potrykus) 15:19; 7, SCSU, Pena (Turbyville), 19:03, EN. Penalties—SCSU, Anderson (Checking), 10:27; BSU, Miller (Tripping), 18:35.