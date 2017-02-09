WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Beavers aiming for solid series

Even Sierra Senske, who sits 18 points shy of 1,000 in her career, is focused on competing as a team.

“The last thing I’m really thinking about is (1,000 points) at this point,” the junior forward said. “Sticking together and playing for each other, that’s been a huge thing this week in practice. Do it for your teammates and not for yourself. Come and play hard for your teammates.”

The Beavers (6-16, 3-15 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) will need all hands on deck for the tall task ahead of them this weekend. Bemidji State faces off with No. 16 Minnesota State Moorhead and Northern State in its final road trip of the season.

“Going into this weekend, I think we’re really focused having a strong 40 minutes and not having any lapses. That’s been a huge thing for us,” Senske said. “What’s (most) important is that we can come out and we can play the best basketball that we can… Playing a really good game is really what we need right now.”

The road series begins at 6 p.m. tonight against the nationally ranked Dragons (19-3, 16-2 NSIC) -- the best team in the conference.

“I won’t downplay us, we’re capable of competing with anybody. But Moorhead is so good,” said DeVille. “Our kids have to say, ‘Okay, coach and everyone says how good they are. We have to decide that we have to compete at the highest level we possibly can to make this thing a game.’”

A strong showing could carry over to Saturday, Feb. 11, when BSU takes on the Wolves 16-6, 12-6 NSIC) at 4 p.m., which could pay dividends in just a few weeks.

“Just coming out and not being selfish this weekend is gonna be huge for us,” Senske said. “Having a good weekend... is really gonna propel us going for our first playoff game.”