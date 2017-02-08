"It's really important," junior Sharif Black said of the home stretch. "We really need to go in there focused because these two weekends are probably the biggest weekends we have all season."

BSU (9-14, 7-11 NSIC) will get U-Mary and Minot State next weekend, but first comes the challenge of Minnesota State Moorhead and Northern State—the top two teams in the division.

"We just gotta be ready to go," Bemidji State head coach Mike Boschee said. "Think of it as a chance to get better again, a great opportunity to go into somebody else's gym... and see if we can't play some of our best basketball of the year as of yet."

In their final road trip of the season, the Beavers will face No. 24 MSUM (20-4, 15-3 NSIC) at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, followed by NSU (18-6, 14-4 NSIC) at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.

"I think we're definitely all motivated to go and get the fourth place spot," said Black. "Just gotta stick with the game plan—not get too high, not get too low. Go in there and play our basketball like we're taught in practice, and hopefully we'll come out with wins."

Bemidji State has split each of its past four weekends, good enough to maintain a 7-11 mark in conference play despite a 1-7 start.

"We started out poorly in the year... but now we're able to play at a pretty high level," Boschee said. "Not always for 40 minutes, but we're showing great signs of being a really great basketball team, and that's exciting."

Earlier in the season, BSU didn't keep pace with the Wolves and the Dragons for the entire game, resulting in 88-61 and 90-84 losses, respectively. But now with more to play for and a more experienced team, the Beavers are ready for the rematch.

"We're definitely all excited," said Black. "Especially with the seniors we have now, they're ready for the last go-around and we're trying to get to Sioux Falls and play a tournament game down there. So we're definitely in a good mood."

Boschee sees it, too.

"I think I've really got a good group," he said. "This team's good enough to continue to grow, to continue to play better for longer periods of time, and we've shown that we can play pretty darn good basketball for long periods of time. It's just a matter of going out at doing it."