The Beavers, who are in seventh place in the eight-team league, face off with fifth-place St. Cloud State on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, in St. Cloud. Both games are scheduled for 3:07 p.m. faceoffs.

The Huskies (8-18-4, 6-15-3 WCHA) are just four league points ahead of the Beavers (9-16-3, 5-16-3 WCHA) with four games (or 12 points) left to play. St. Cloud has 23 league points and BSU has 19. Sixth-place Ohio State, sandwiched in between the Beavers and Huskies, has 21 points.

"Every game, every point, every point is huge," BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. "The reality is, if we want to climb the standings, we need to get points. Regardless of how many we are behind St. Cloud, we have 12 points remaining that are available. We have an opportunity to finish as high as fifth place in the league, but it all starts on Friday afternoon."

The Beavers are coming off a sweep at the hands of top-ranked Wisconsin. The Badgers, who are also on top of the WCHA standings, beat BSU 6-1 and 4-2.

Although the Badgers took it to BSU on Friday (outshooting the Beavers 52-28), Saturday's game was much more emblematic of how the Beavers have been playing as of late—hard-working but unable to find a way to pull out a victory. The teams were tied 2-2 going into the third period until Wisconsin scored two third-period goals to but the Beavers away.

"This year we've had some struggles putting the puck in the net, and we know we battle hard," said BSU junior forward Summer Thibodeau, who had a goal and two assists on the weekend. "We've been pretty solid defensively, usually. But Saturday night was a pretty devastating loss. We battled so hard, but we couldn't bounce back in the third. It was pretty frustrating. We just have to keep our cool, stick to basics and come together as a team again."

The Beavers have just one victory in their last eight games—a 3-1 win over Ohio State in January.

Thibodeau and Scanlan both noticed a pattern for the Beavers as of late. They've been playing much better on Saturday nights than on Fridays.

"It's been quite the pattern we've seen and it's not a good one," Thibodeau said. "We have to break that habit for sure. We have to be on our toes Friday night since we know how important these points are coming up."

Scanlan said winning Friday's game is the only way the Beavers can actually try and catch the Huskies in the standings.

"If you don't get Friday, you're not gaining any ground," he said. "We have to try and cut into that four point lead however we can do that. We have to be ready for Friday. As soon as that game (against Wisconsin) ended on Saturday, we walked into the locker room, we focused on the St. Cloud series."

The Beavers split a series with the Huskies earlier this year. BSU actually won the Friday game on Nov. 18, winning 6-2, but lost the Saturday game 3-0. Huskies goalie Janine Alder made 31 saves to get the shutout.

Although the Beavers no longer have the possibility of having home ice for the WCHA playoffs, Scanlan said that doesn't matter.

"We just want to finish as high as we possibly can," he said. "As a group, we had high expectations coming into the season and now we'll feel better about finishing fifth versus sixth or sixth versus seventh. But we know it's going to be a challenge. We know every point in this league is hard to come by."

Games to be televised

Both games this weekend will be televised by Fox Sports North thanks to a partnership the WCHA signed with the cable network this season.

Friday's game will be seen on the main FSN channel, while Saturday's game will be shown on FSN+.

"It's tremendous for the WCHA, great for women's hockey," Scanlan said. "For us, the TV timeout thing will be in play. But it's just great for the growth of our game, to have our program on fox sports north will be pretty special.

"And certainly for all young female players to get a chance to see the WCHA on TV and to see our program, it can't hurt us."