BSU women's hockey team on TV this week

The Beavers (9-16-3, 5-16-3-1 WCHA) face the Huskies (8-18-4, 6-15-3-2 WCHA) on Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12, in St. Cloud. Friday's game will be broadcast by Fox Sports North while Saturday's game will be on Fox Sports North Plus. Both games are scheduled for a 3:07 p.m. puck drop.

The seventh-place Beavers trail the fifth-place Huskies by only four points in the standings and will play for six points this weekend.