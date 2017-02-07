BSU men's hockey playoff tickets on sale
Even though the Bemidji State men's hockey team haven't quite clinched the league title just yet, they have clinched home-ice advantage through at least the first two rounds of the league playoffs.
The Beavers will be hosting a best-of-three playoff series against an opponent to be determined on March 3-5.
Playoff tickets are on sale now, according to a university press release. Single-game begin at $9 for youth and $16 for adults.
Fans can purchase tickets at the Sanford Center ticket window from 3:30-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, beginning Feb. 7, or via Ticketmaster.