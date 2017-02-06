BSU junior forward Kyle Bauman was named the week's WCHA offensive player of the week while freshman defender Tommy Muck was named the league's rookie of the week.

Bauman, from Apopka, Fla., scored a goal in each game for the Beavers last weekend in Bemidji—his team-leading 10th and 11th tallies of the season. His empty-netter on Friday helped the Beavers put the finishing touches on a 4-2 win. On Saturday, Bauman got things started early, scoring just one minute into the game that the Beavers would go on to win 3-0.

Muck, of Inver Grove Heights, finished the weekend with three assists (all in Friday's game) and six blocks to lead the team in both categories.

That sweep helped the Beavers, who are 18-11-3 overall and 18-4-2 in the WCHA, close in on the MacNaughton Cup. BSU is 10 points clear of Michigan Tech with four games (or 12 points) left to play; the Beavers can clinch the league title with a win this weekend at Alabama Huntsville.

Playoff tickets on sale

Even though the Beavers haven't quite clinched the league title just yet, they have clinched home-ice advantage through at least the first two rounds of the league playoffs.

The Beavers will be hosting a best-of-three playoff series against an opponent to be determined on March 3-5.

Playoff tickets are on sale now, according to a university press release. Single-game begin at $9 for youth and $16 for adults.

Fans can purchase tickets at the Sanford Center ticket window from 3:30-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, beginning Feb. 7, or via Ticketmaster.

BSU women on TV this week

The BSU women's team's series this weekend at St. Cloud State will be televised by Fox Sports North and Fox Sports North Plus this weekend.

The Beavers (9-16-3, 5-16-3-1 WCHA) face the Huskies (8-18-4, 6-15-3-2 WCHA) on Friday, Feb. 11, and Saturday, Feb. 12, in St. Cloud. Friday's game will be broadcast by Fox Sports North while Saturday's game will be on Fox Sports North Plus. Both games are scheduled for a 3:07 p.m. puck drop.

The seventh-place Beavers trail the fifth-place Huskies by only four points in the standings and will play for six points this weekend.