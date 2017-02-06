In the opener, Morgan Opp and Zoe Lindgren teamed up for an 8-2 win at No. 1 doubles and earned 6-0, 6-1 and 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. In addition, newcomer Ariadna Lopez and Breann Walsh posted an 8-4 win at No. 2 doubles and won in the No. 3 and No. 4 singles positions, 6-1, 6-1. In the final doubles match, Sabrina Okeson and Hope Johnson recorded an 8-1 win.

Freshman Brooke Mimmack (No. 5) and Johnson (No. 6) rounded out the Beavers' singles play. Mimmack posted a 6-3, 6-0 win in her collegiate debut.

In the second match of the day, Bemidji State drew the St. Bens. The Beavers fell in the No. 1 and 3 doubles matches to trail 2-1 heading into singles play, but took the lead, when Opp earned a straight-sets win at No. 1 (6-0, 6-2) and Mimmack was a winner in the No. 6 slot (6-1, 6-2). Ariadna Lopez was a 6-1, 7-5 winner at No. 3 singles and newcomer Hannah Alme clinched the victory with a 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 tie-break win in the No. 5 match.

Coleman paces BSU track

DULUTH—BSU newcomer Alex Coleman placed among the top four in three events Saturday to lead the Beavers at the Lake Superior Challenge in Duluth.

The senior transfer finished second in the long jump (17-0) and was fourth in both the 200-meter dash (26.73) and 400-meter dash (1:01.12) events, clocking season-best times in each.

Jada Baker and Christa Benson also fared well in running events. Baker posted a time of 7.99 in the 60-meter dash to take second place, while Benson took third at the 600 meter distance, recording a time of 1:47.79.

The Beavers also captured a field event win. Savanah Olson was first in the shot put with a season-best mark of 42 feet, 3.25 inches, while teammate Samara Tobek turned in a 46-8 in the weight throw to finish third.

BSU softball picked eighth

The BSU softball team was voted to finish eighth in the 2017 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Preseason Coaches' Poll announced Thursday. The ranking marks the first time the Beavers have been tabbed in the top eight since the league adopted 16 teams in 2013.

Defending 2016 NSIC Champions, Minnesota State Mankato was a unanimous selection as the preseason favorite. Minnesota Duluth was voted in at second while Winona State, Augustana and Sioux Falls were selected to third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Beavers, who finished 33-19 overall last season and were eighth in the NSIC, start their 2017 campaign Feb. 27-28 with games at the Dragon-Beaver Battle in West St. Paul.