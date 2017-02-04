Kyle Bauman’s goal off the rush -- exactly a minute into the game -- seemed to take goaltender Angus Redmond and the rest of the Huskies by surprise.

It was just a sign of things to come.

The Beavers shut out the Huskies 3-0 to finish off the sweep of their Western Collegiate Hockey Association series finale at the Sanford Center. In doing so the Beavers (18-11-3, 18-4-2 WCHA) took a commanding 10-point lead in the league standings with four games left to play.

“I think we talked about it during the week, and we knew the importance of this weekend,” said BSU sophomore defenseman Justin Baudry, who finished with a goal and an assist in Saturday’s game. “We weren’t ignoring that if we swept we were going to put ourselves in a really good position, so we pulled it off and it was a great weekend for us.”

Bauman’s goal put the Beavers on the board early and gave BSU a lead they never relinquished. It was a great start for the Beavers, especially considering the way the Huskies (16-11-7, 13-5-5 WCHA) had controlled the start of Friday’s game.

“It helps scoring first in that first minute of the game there, so you’re playing with the lead,” BSU head coach Tom Serratore said. “I thought we played with a lot of composure for 60 minutes and we broke the puck out a lot cleaner tonight.”

BSU went up 2-0 late in the second thanks to a superb play by Myles Fitzgerald. The junior forward picked up a puck in the Beavers’ defensive zone and managed to break himself free and force an odd-man rush situation. As he skated in towards the goal, the Michigan Tech defender laid out to prevent Fitzgerald from taking a shot or a pass.

Fitzgerald did neither, instead nimbly skating around the black sweater on the ice and finding Baudry in the slot. Baudry joined the rush late and was in perfect position to one-time Fitzgerald’s picture-perfect pass past Redmond.

In the third period, the Beavers again struck early. This time, Baudry returned the favor for Fitzgerald, threading the needle with a pass through the slot. Fitzgerald easily beat Redmond to make it 3-0 at the 5:56 mark.

Michigan Tech outshot the Beavers 13-5 in the third period and had its best chance after BSU defender Dan Billett went to the penalty box for a holding call at 14:33.

Huskies’ forward Joel L'Esperance had a prime chance to break up BSU’s shutout with a wrist shot through traffic from the right circle, but BSU goaltender Michael Bitzer tracked the puck and made a stop. He gave up a rebound but quickly found it and covered for a faceoff.

Bitzer finished the game with 27 saves for the win and his fifth shutout of the season.

The Beavers return to the ice next weekend at Alabama Huntsville. BSU controls its own fate for the WCHA’s MacNaughton Cup title; the Beavers are 10 points ahead of second-place Michigan Tech with 12 points available for both teams. BSU has already clinched at least top two and home ice for the first and second round of the playoffs.

“We understand where we are, we just have to kind of ground ourselves,” Baudry said. “We have a great opportunity here, we just have to keep the ball rolling.”

Bemidji State 3, Michigan Tech 0

Tech 0 0 0-- 0

BSU 1 1 1-- 3

First Period -- 1, BSU, Bauman (Marinaccio, Baudry), 1:00. Penalties -- BSU, Soucier (Boarding), 6:49.

Second Period -- 2, BSU, Baudry (M.Fitzgerald), 16:17. Penalties -- Tech, Hanna (Slashing), 3:17.

Third Period -- 3, BSU, M.Fitzgerald (Baudry, Arentz), 5:56. Penalties -- Tech, Leibinger (Roughing), 8:43; BSU, Marinaccio, (Roughing), 8:43; BSU, Billett (Holding), 14:33.

Shots On Goal -- Tech 6-8-13--27; BSU,4-9-5--18. Goalies (Shots-Saves) -- Tech, Redmond (18-15); BSU, Bitzer (27-27). Penalties-Minutes -- Tech, 2-4; BSU, 3-6. Power Plays-Opportunities -- Tech, 0-for-2; BSU, 0-for-1.