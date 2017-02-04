WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Late goals doom BSU in 4-2 loss

Summer Thibodeau tied the game at 2-all in the final minute of the second but Wisconsin (26-2-1, 21-2-1 Western Collegiate Hockey Association) scored back-to-back goals early in the third to hold off the Beavers (9-16-3, 5-16-3, WCHA).

“I was proud of our effort today,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “I thought our battle and our compete level was really, really high. We gave ourselves a chance. We went into the third period tied 2-2, and certainly playing against this team, we’ll take that every time.”

Each team successfully killed off a penalty in the first period though it was at full strength that the Beavers converted for an early lead.

Abby Halluska found Alexis Joyce streaking across the slot who slung a shot top shelf past Ann-Renee Desbiens for a 1-0 lead. Lauren Miller also notched an assist on the play with 7:22 left in the period.

BSU had a brief, 30-second five-on-three opportunity in the middle of the second but was unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

The Badgers had back-to-back power plays late in the frame and got the equalizer on the second.

A sprawling Brittni Mowat was unable to cover the puck in the crease as Emily Clark swept in the loose puck to tie the game at 1-1 with 4:57 left in the period.

Wisconsin struck again with less than three minutes to go in the frame. Annie Pankowski delivered a hard shot that Mowat was able to get a piece of but that still reached the back of the net.

Just as it seemed the Badgers would enter the intermission with a 2-1 lead, Thibodeau knotted it up. The junior skated alone towards goal, switched to her backhand and slid it past Desbiens stick side with 48 seconds left in the second.

“We were pretty pumped that we were tied and even the first period when we got up right away on them it was good momentum,” Thibodeau said. “We were very confident going into the third.”

UW did not leave it tied long as Clark scored her second goal of the day 43 seconds into the third. The junior batted a puck five-hole past Mowat for the score.

Minutes later, Mekenzie Steffen padded the lead with her goal that made it 4-2.

By the end of the third period, the Badgers had outshot the Beavers 23-3 to leave Bemidji with the series sweep.

“Up until the third period, we were backchecking hard. There were a lot of plays where our players were getting their sticks going to the net,” Scanlan said. “Unfortunately, their two goals at the end were again right on top of Brit. Just loose pucks and they seemed to be able to get their stick on it.”

The Beavers will head south to St. Cloud State for their final road series of the regular season Feb. 10-11. Both games are slated for 3:07 p.m.

Wisconsin 4, Bemidji State 2

UW 0 2 2-- 4

BSU 1 1 0-- 2

First period -- 1, BSU, Joyce (Halluska, Thibodeau), 12:38.

Second period -- 2, UW, Clark (McKibbon, Steffen), 15:03, PP; 3, UW, Pankowski (Nurse, Garner), 17:19; 4, BSU, Thibodeau (unassisted), 19:12.

Third period -- 5, UW, Clark (Nurse, Pankowski), 0:43; 6, UW, Steffen (Pankowski, Nurse), 3:25.

Saves -- Mowat (BSU) 39; Desbiens (UW) 16.