GIRLS BASKETBALL: BHS falls to Staples

However, Staples outscored Bemidji 25-14 in the second half en route to their victory.

Grace Naig led the Lumberjacks with 12 points while Rumer Flatness added 10.

Bemidji (10-10) returns to action next Thursday, Feb. 9, when they will host Detroit Lakes at BHS.

Staples-Motley 51, Bemidji 40

BHS -- Hildenbrand 0 0-0 0; Willford 0 0-0 0; Edlund 0 0-0 0; Beard 0 0-0 0; Wade 0 4-4 4; Bieberdorf 2 1-2 7; Nicklason 1 0-0 3; Cermak 0 0-0 0; Whalen 1 0-0 2; Alto 0 0-0 0; Naig 5 3-4 12; Flatness 3 1-2 10. Totals 13 9-12 40.

S-M -- Weile 5 0-0 11; Nanik 3 2-2 10; Schimpp 2 1-2 5; Wolhowe 7 2-2 21; Robben 1 1-2 4. Totals 18 4-6 51.

JV Game: Bemidji 41, Staples-Motley 24

Bemidji scoring -- Hildenbrand 7, Wade 1, Matthews 5, Beard 4, Matheny 3, Atchinson 3, Nicklason 3, Cermak 6, Whelan 3, Alto 3, Flatness 3.