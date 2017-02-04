MEN'S BASKETBALL: Vikings surge past Beavers

Shane White got an offensive putback to tie the game at 48-all for the Beavers (9-14, 7-11 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) with 13 minutes remaining in the contest. But the Vikings (17-7, 12-6 NSIC) scored the next eight points, taking control and taking over for the remainder of the night.

From there, Augustana continued to surge as BSU couldn’t find a way to keep pace offensively. A 30-7 Viking run after the 48-48 tie dropped the Beavers for the 78-60 loss.

Bemidji State led by as many as eight early in the first half, going ahead 17-9 with a 12-2 run. BSU even had a 34-32 advantage at the break, but Augustana’s second half proved too much for the Beavers.

Jai’Vionne Green paced Bemidji State with 16 points. Logan Bader added 10 while Lucas Wendt had nine.

The Vikings were led by Adam Beyer’s 22, while Mike Busack finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Spencer racked up 15 points and nine assists, as well.

The Beavers will resume their road series at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, at Minnesota State Moorhead.

Augustana 78, Bemidji State 60

BSU 34 26 -- 60

AU 32 46 -- 78

Bemidji State (9-14, 7-11 NSIC) -- Green 7-12 2-2 16; Bader 3-7 2-2 10; Wendt 4-7 0-0 9; Pekarek 3-9 0-0 8; White 1-5 3-4 5; Black 2-7 0-0 5; Dibble 2-3 0-0 4; Best 1-4 1-2 3; McNallan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 8-10 60.

Augustana (17-7, 12-6 NSIC) -- Beyer 8-12 2-2 22; Busack 9-14 0-1 21; Spencer 7-15 0-0 15; Huisken 4-9 1-2 9; Asmus 2-4 0-0 4; Warren 1-6 2-2 4; Schaefer 1-4 0-0 3; Walford 0-0 0-0 0; Butherus 0-0 0-0 0; Kerkman 0-0 0-0 0; Stevenson 0-0 0-0 0; Saugstad 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-66 5-7 78.