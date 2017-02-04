WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: BSU drubbed by Augie

An early 10-0 run gave the Vikings (18-7, 13-5 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) a commanding 14-3 lead in the first quarter, and the Beavers (6-16, 3-15 NSIC) never recovered. Trailing 27-15 after one, the deficit continued to grow from there.

Despite back-to-back threes from Tatum Sheley and Emma Rappe -- cutting the Augustana lead to nine -- a 14-2 Viking run in response gave them a 44-25 halftime advantage.

The difference hit 29 in the third -- 56-27 -- before BSU got its second-half footing. By then, however, Augustana’s 63 points heading into the fourth was sufficient as Bemidji State totalled just 61 by game’s end. Augie’s dominance resulted in the 86-61 final.

Sierra Senske had a team-high 12 points and six rebounds for the Beavers, while Aimee Pelzer added 11 points and five assists.

The Vikings got six players in double-figures, led by 14 apiece from Lynsey Prosser, Naomi Rust and Shelby Selland.

Bemidji State will be back in action at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, against Minnesota State Moorhead on the road.

Augustana 86, Bemidji State 61

BSU 15 10 16 20 -- 61

AU 27 17 19 23 -- 86

Bemidji State (6-16, 3-15 NSIC) -- Senske 3-9 6-6 12; Pelzer 5-15 0-0 11; Gartner 3-4 0-0 8; Arrington 3-7 1-2 7; Cordes 2-6 2-2 6; Sheley 1-8 3-4 6; Rappe 2-4 1-3 6; Larson 1-1 0-0 2; Marx 1-2 0-0 2; Dahl 0-0 1-2 1; Adamich 0-3 0-0 0; Scheuer 0-0 0-0 0; Zerr 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 14-19 61.

Augustana (18-7, 13-5 NSIC) -- Prosser 4-8 2-2 14; Rust 6-13 2-2 14; Selland 6-8 1-1 14; O'Farrell 5-8 0-0 13; Rome 3-9 2-2 10; Peterson 5-6 0-0 10; Metoxen 1-3 0-0 3; O'Farrell 1-5 0-0 3; Koehn 1-3 0-0 3; Walter 1-2 0-0 2; Hora 0-1 0-0 0; Honner 0-0 0-0 0; Zilverberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 7-7 86.