WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: BSU rally falls short to Wayne State

Already having recovered from an early 17-point deficit, BSU (6-15, 3-14 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) needed a fourth-quarter spark to come back on the Wildcats (16-6, 11-6 NSIC) for the win. Four times Bemidji State got within four points -- all with more than six minutes to spare -- but Wayne State recouped and regrouped to outlast the Beavers.

Aimee Pelzer knocked down a late desperation three with 10 seconds to play, finally getting BSU within a single possession, but time ran out on Bemidji State before it could threaten any further.

It appeared as if the Beavers never would have a chance early on, however. After six different Wildcats sunk a three in the first quarter, the Beavers found themselves down big, 26-9, through 10 minutes.

And trailing 31-18 midway through the second quarter, the Beavers still looked a step behind the Wildcats. But Tatum Sheley sparked a comeback, getting a teardrop to fall and breezing past a defender for a transition layup. BSU then used an Allison Cordes-to-Pelzer connection on its next two possessions, as Pelzer buried a pair of threes to cap off a 10-0 run.

Despite playing down double-digits for most of the half, Bemidji State was back in it at 31-28. Even when Wayne State responded by taking back a seven-point lead, Sheley closed on a personal 5-0 run to get within two -- 35-33 -- by halftime.

Sheley drove for a game-tying layup on the first possession after the break, but the Wildcats took back control with the next nine points. The deficit reached 10, though Pelzer brought it back to 49-42 by quarter’s end with a floater and a free throw.

In the fourth, empty offensive possessions piled up on BSU, allowing Wayne State to take an ultimately insurmountable lead. Despite threatening, the Beavers never had a shot attempt for the tie before time ran out on them, resulting in the 70-65 loss.

Sheley led Bemidji State with 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for her first double-double of the season. Pelzer added 19 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Wildcats were paced by Paige Ballinger’s 20 points, 12 of which came from the charity stripe. Anna Martensen added 14 points and eight rebounds. Wayne State finished with 24 made free throws, 19 more than BSU.

The Beavers will be back in action at 4 p.m. today, looking to right the ship against Augustana in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Bemidji State 65, Wayne State 70

BSU 9 24 9 23 -- 65

WSC 26 9 14 21 -- 70

Bemidji State (6-15, 3-14 NSIC) -- Sheley 9-16 0-0 20; Pelzer 7-17 2-3 19; Senske 4-9 1-2 9; Gartner 2-5 0-0 5; Larson 2-2 0-0 4; Cordes 1-3 1-1 3; Rappe 1-4 1-2 3; Adamich 1-4 0-0 2; Dahl 0-0 0-0 0; Zerr 0-2 0-0 0; Arrington 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 5-8 65.

Wayne State (Neb.) (16-6, 11-6 NSIC) -- Ballinger 4-15 12-19 20; Martensen 4-7 6-6 14; Schulte 2-4 4-4 10; Hoskins 3-7 2-2 9; O'Connor 3-8 0-0 8; Moore 1-6 0-2 3; Knox 1-1 0-0 3; Brainerd 1-1 0-0 3; Reiner 0-0 0-0 0; Wangerin 0-0 0-0 0; Lowe 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-50 24-33 70.