WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Badgers offense too much for BSU

“We just need to do a better job on our end,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “I think all six of their goals were scored within a two-foot diameter of the net. One was a tip in, but if you leave people open and don’t get sticks, they seem to find them and they certainly took advantage of their opportunities tonight.”

The Badgers (25-2-1, 20-2-1 WCHA) outshot the Beavers 52-28 in the game, including 17-11 in the first period. Wisconsin found the net three times in the opening frame -- two from Emily Clark and one by Abby Roque.

The Beavers (9-15-3, 5-15-3 WCHA) managed to find the scoreboard with the period winding down. Summer Thibodeau dropped a puck off to Emily Bergland near the blue line and the sophomore forward skated into the slot and beat Badgers goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens with 32 seconds to go in the period.

Bergland’s goal was her team-leading 12th of the season; she hadn’t scored a goal in each of BSU’s past five games.

“(Summer) works hard and is a playmaker, and she’s not afraid to get dirty,” Bergland said of her and Thibodeau’s tandem. “It’s all about getting good shots and trying to get goalie’s eyes away.”

The goal was BSU’s first on Desbiens this season. Desbiens and the Badgers shut out BSU twice when they met in Madison, Wis., earlier this season.

“We got quite a few pucks at the net on this team,” Scanlan said. “I don’t know if we’ve been able to get 30 shots on them in a while, and we had quite a few chances. Aside from that one goal, we had some other good opportunities.”

In the middle frame, the Badgers outshot the Beavers 20-7 but scored just one goal -- Roque added her second -- to go into the locker to go up 4-1.

BSU never got any closer than that, however, and Wisconsin added two more goals in the third -- a power play goal by Sydney McKibbon and a final score by Sam Cogan -- to put the game away.

Scanlan said the Beavers spent too much time watching the puck and not enough time defending.

“There are some other goals where we’re standing there next to them basically patting them on the back when they score,” Scanlan said. “You have to be a little grittier in that area, and you have to get sticks.”

BSU goaltender Brittni Mowat stopped 46 shots.

“We really have to focus on protecting Brit a little bit better and making sure she can see the puck,” Bergland said.

The teams return to the ice at 3:07 p.m. today for the series finale.

Wisconsin 6, Bemidji State 1

UW 3 1 2-- 6

BSU 1 0 0-- 1

First Period -- 1, UW, Clark 1 (Pankowski, Nurse), 0:44; 2, UW, Clark 2 (Pankowski, Nurse) 9:56; 3, UW, Roque 1 (Gardner, Ryan) 15:32; 4, BSU, Bergland (Thibodeau) 19:28. Penalties -- None.

Second Period -- 5, UW, Roque 2 (Shaver, Wellhausen), 14:58. Penalties -- BSU, Hutchinson (Checking), 4:17.

Third Period -- 6, UW, McKibbon (Ryan, Nurse), 10:00, PP; 7, UW, Cogan (Norby, Roque), 10:51. Penalties -- BSU, Halluska (Elbowing), 8:55; UW, Rowe (Interference), 11:33; UW, Gardner (Elbowing), 19:12.