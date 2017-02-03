“I let it go and I thought it was in,” said Pekarek. “I think I even said, ‘that’s in’ when I let it go.”

Pekarek played hero Friday night, launching up a deep, game-winning dagger just before the final horn to give the Bemidji State men’s basketball team one doozy of a comeback victory over Wayne State, 78-76.

The Beavers (9-13, 7-10 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) were in good position when Jai’Vionne Green tipped in his own miss, regaining a late lead for BSU at 75-74. But with just seconds remaining, WSC’s Vance Janssen drove to the other end and got fouled. He sunk both free throws -- his only points of the night -- to put Wayne State up, 76-75.

It gave Bemidji State 5.2 seconds to work with. Center Ben Best caught the ensuing inbounds, dribbled up the court and even crossed over on a defender before dishing to Pekarek to cap off the comeback with a bang.

To give Pekarek his chance for the win, however, the Beavers had to stick around with the Wildcats (7-16, 5-12 NSIC) while playing from behind for the majority of the game.

After scoring the first two points of the night, BSU fell behind by double-digits in a hurry. The difference reached as many as 13, but Bemidji State closed the half on an 8-2 run to get back in it, 37-33.

But even after the break, Wayne State looked poised to hold its lead. It wasn’t until Green and Lucas Wendt combined for a 9-2 run midway through the half, tying the game at 54-54, that the Beavers had some control back.

The deficit re-hit six after a short spurt for the Wildcats, but Pekarek knocked down a big three from Sharif Black to give Bemidji State a 67-65 lead -- its first since the opening bucket.

Once Wayne State regained the advantage, scoring six straight with four and a half minutes remaining, BSU played from behind until Green’s late tip-in.

It set the stage for Pekarek, who pulled up with no hesitation from well beyond the arc. He released, watched it drop, and saw the Beavers to the 78-76 victory.

“I saw Ben, he had the ball and he was dribbling down,” Pekarek said. “I just got open, and I let it go… It was awesome.”

Pekarek finished with 18 for BSU, tied with Green for the team lead. Wendt scored 14 points, while Black tallied nine points, six rebounds and seven assists.

The Wildcats got 19 from Kendall Jacks, 15 from Matt Thomas, and 14 apiece from Austin Esters and Brian Goodwin.

And although he said the game-winner felt good off the release, Pekarek knows how unlikely the comeback still was.

“You could say we stole one,” he said.

Bemidji State 78, Wayne State 76

BSU 33 45 -- 78

WSC 37 39 -- 76

Bemidji State (9-13, 7-10 NSIC) -- Pekarek 7-13 1-2 18; Green 6-12 3-3 18; Wendt 6-11 1-3 14; Black 3-6 2-2 9; Best 4-5 1-2 9; Bader 2-4 2-2 8; Dibble 1-2 0-0 2; White 0-2 0-0 0; McNallan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 10-14 78.

Wayne State (Neb.) (7-16, 5-12 NSIC) -- Jacks 7-10 3-3 19; Thomas 5-10 3-5 15; Esters 6-12 2-2 14; Goodwin 6-13 2-2 14; Zumbrennen 2-2 0-0 5; Janssen 0-9 3-4 3; Bonner 1-2 0-0 2; Cornelius 0-4 2-2 2; TerHark 1-4 0-0 2; Hoskins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 15-18 76.