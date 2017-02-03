MEN'S BASKETBALL: BSU zoned in for road series

But the Beavers are still focused on themselves.

"That's not our focus right now," said senior Shane White. "Our focus is improving our level of play."

"It really doesn't matter what anybody else does," BSU head coach Mike Boschee added. "If we can't take care of ourselves, it doesn't matter. We're just trying to get better."

Bemidji State (8-13, 6-10 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) will look to regain its footing this weekend when it travels to Wayne State and Augustana, the start of a four-game road swing.

"We're on the road both nights so we're probably gonna face some inspired play from the home team," said Boschee. "The big key for us is gonna be, can we play as hard as they do? Can we play as inspired as they do? If we're able to do that, we've got a good chance."

The weekend begins at 8 p.m. tonight against the Wildcats (7-15, 5-11 NSIC) in Wayne, Neb. Then, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, the Beavers will take on the defending national champion Vikings (15-7, 10-6 NSIC) in Sioux Falls, S.D.

"The focus remains what it was before: to make sure we're playing at our level," White said. "You just gotta be able to put (last weekend) behind you. This weekend's not gonna be easy."

And although BSU is worrying about itself, Minot State and U-Mary both clock in at 6-10 in the conference, as well. With just three weekends left, a successful road trip could give Bemidji State an upperhand in the three-way tie for fourth.

"Obviously you want to shoot to be better than (6-10), but from where we started to where we are now, I'm very pleased, very happy in the direction that we're going," Boschee said. "We just gotta continue to come together as a team offensively."

"As far as what we're focusing on, you obviously can't worry about that," White added. "We're gonna get them at the end of the year... Our focus right now is to prepare ourselves (for this weekend)."