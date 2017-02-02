WOMEN’S HOCKEY: BSU looks for results against Wisconsin

The Beavers (9-14-3, 5-14-3 WCHA) host top-ranked and conference leading Wisconsin (24-2-1, 19-2-1) in a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series that will once again test the Beavers.

“I don’t think they’ve clinched first yet but they’re certainly sitting in a great spot,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said of the Badgers. “But every point we can get from here on out is going to be huge. Certainly the challenge is getting points from Wisconsin because they’re an outstanding team and they’re very well-coached.”

The Beavers have found points hard to come by these past two weekends. In both series -- last week against North Dakota and the week before that against Minnesota Duluth -- they lost the first game of the series before coming back to tie in the second game. Against UMD they managed to win a shootout but on Sunday against North Dakota they lost it and earned just one point in the series.

BSU junior forward Emma Terres, who had an assist in the game against UND and scored in both shootouts, said her team has been playing well but is not finding reward in the win column.

“It’s frustrating not getting as much recognition on the scoreboard, but coach has always talked about looking at the overall with our performance and I think it’s shown in these past two weekends,” she said. “We’ve played well. We’re learning a lot, and we’re putting it into action. So it’s good to see that happen. It’s just a bummer we’re only getting a point or two each weekend.”

The Beavers were attempting to host a playoff series in back-to-back years but this season they know they will be on the road for the playoffs -- and could finish anywhere from fifth to eighth in the WCHA standings.

Currently the Beavers are in a three-way tie for fifth along with Ohio State and St. Cloud State; all three teams have 19 points with just six games left to play.

“We want to get as many points as possible in the next six games,” Terres said. “We also want to score more goals. We’ve been working on the offensive side of our game more and hopefully it shows.”

They’ll try and do it this weekend against a Wisconsin team that allows less than a goal per game (0.93, to be exact) and has shut out teams 12 times. When BSU and Wisconsin met in Madison, Wis., Nov. 5-6, the Badgers won each game 5-0 and 6-0.

“Puck management is going to be very important for us this weekend,” Scanlan said. “Turnovers are going to happen, they’re apart of hockey, but if we can limit them, especially at the blue lines… to me, they're the best transition team I’ve seen in a couple years and if you turn the puck over they can get going the other way awful quick.”