MEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers, Huskies playing for first

The Beavers regularly battled for first place in College Hockey America -- their last league title coming in 2010, when they played at the old John Glas Field House -- but since joining the Western Collegiate Hockey Association for the 2010-2011 season they Beavers haven’t been in a position where they are fighting for a league title in February.

Until now.

First-place BSU hosts second-place Michigan Tech in a huge showdown at the Sanford Center today and Saturday. BSU head coach Tom Serratore called it “the biggest series we’ve had in this building.”

The Beavers (16-11-3, 16-4-2 WCHA) have been in first place since the start of the season, save the first weekend of play on Oct. 1, when they were idle. BSU was unbeaten in its first 13 league games and didn’t suffer a regulation loss until Dec. 3, when the Beavers’ win streak was broken by none other than Michigan Tech.

The Huskies come into this weekend’s series on a nine-game conference unbeaten streak -- one which started with their 2-1 win over the Beavers Dec. 3 in Houghton, Mich. The Beavers were the last WCHA team to beat the Huskies, which they did Dec. 2.

“Obviously they’re a very good hockey team,” Serratore said of Tech. “They’re very balanced up front and they have one of the strongest d-corps in the country. They’re playing well, they’re well coached, and they have good depth top their game. It's going to be a great series. It’s an exciting series to be a part of.”

The Huskies (16-9-7, 13-3-6 WCHA) managed to keep that unbeaten streak alive last weekend when they rallied to tie Alabama Huntsville in the final seconds of their road game last Saturday. Jake Lucchini scored an extra-attacker goal with 12 seconds left to tie their game at 4-4, Tech would go on to win the shootout and left Huntsville with five of a possible six points.

Tech’s win in Huntsville means they have 48 conference points -- four back of BSU’s 52. That means a Huskies sweep would put them in first place for the first time this season, while a BSU sweep would set them up nicely for the WCHA’s MacNaughton Cup trophy. After this weekend, each team has just four games remaining in the regular season.

The players know how important this series is for both teams.

“All the guys are getting pretty anxious in that room and I’m sure they are in Houghton, Michigan, too,” BSU freshman defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. “This weekend is huge. They did well at Huntsville. We know they’re a team that has their eye on the prize and they’re looking to get the job done. But the Beavers aren't going to take things lightly. We’re going to put our best work ethic forward.”

“Both teams are battling for first place and to raise that MacNaughton Cup at the end of the regular season,” BSU senior forward Phil Marinaccio added. “They’re right behind us. We have to keep our foot on the gas and come away with this this weekend to separate ourselves from them.”

Bitzer gets Hobey nod

BSU junior goaltender Michael Bitzer has been included in the first phase of fan voting for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

Bitzer, from Moorhead, is tied for second in the NCAA for wins (16) and shutouts (4),and is second in goals against average (1.65). He’s also seventh nationally in save percentage (.932).

Fans can cast their vote for the award by visiting http://www.hobeybaker.com/vote from now to March 5. The fans’ vote accounts for a full 1 percent of the total ballot in each phase in selecting this year’s award recipient.

The 2017 Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced from a field of three Hobey Hat Trick finalists on Friday, April 7, during the Frozen Four in Chicago.